Atlanta Braves

Now the elder in Braves camp, ‘amazing’ Charlie Morton not slowing down

Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton throws during spring training. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton throws during spring training. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
By
1 hour ago

NORTH PORT, Fla. – Charlie Morton still remembers where he was when he heard that Tom Glavine signed with the Mets.

“I was at Danbury (Fair) mall at the Red Lobster with my mom, about to go crush all-you-can-eat shrimp,” Morton said. “And I remember we had on (the radio), and we were listening to the press conference. I grew up a fan of the game. You bring that into the clubhouse. And then you’re around them, but there’s still the back-of-the-baseball card. I had their cards. I tuned in to watch them pitch. I was like, ‘I want that guy’s autograph. I want to pitch like that.’”

This was 2002.

In 2008, when Morton first reported to major-league spring training, Glavine – now back with Atlanta – and John Smoltz were in their 40s. Mike Hampton was nearing the back half of his 30s. And Morton was a young pup.

Now it is 2024, and Morton is 40 years old. He’s the elder in the clubhouse, though he doesn’t pitch like it. He can still fire a mid-90s four-seam fastball and spin a curveball with the best of them.

“He’s a freak, to me,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “It’s just amazing what he does at his age. I have so much respect for major-league players, number one, but the guys that have the extended careers just blow me away. Just watching the day in, day out, how they prepare, how they keep themselves (in shape), how well Charlie takes care of himself, obviously, to still be pitching at this level and to be doing what he’s doing right now, after all the innings and years that he’s had. He’s amazing to me. It’s a testament to his dedication and hard work.”

ExploreThe AJC's complete coverage on the Braves

Remember how Morton watched other pitchers growing up? Well, 25-year-old Spencer Strider can recall seeing Morton pitch during his high school and college years.

“I just remember him being one of those guys that was (a guy that had good stuff) and had a big arm. That was when we were starting to put numbers on everything and starting to evaluate pitchers a little differently than just your eye test, and he was one of those guys that – I think he would tell you the same thing – that was even better than he was told he was. And he started to sort of learn more about himself and what his strengths really were.”

Morton has talked about how he contemplated retirement years ago. It has been an ongoing conversation over the last few years. Still, he’s valuable. He deserves credit for how he reinvented himself years ago to become someone who dominates primarily with a terrific curveball and four-seam fastball.

Nowadays, Morton said, it’s acceptable to throw a curveball in any count. And in 2016 with the Phillies, with current Braves pitching coach Rick Kranitz as the bullpen coach, Morton began throwing his curveball more because opponents weren’t hitting it well.

What separates those who reinvent themselves with those who do not?

“That determination and just that will and the desire to succeed and the drive,” Snitker said. “And, two, they always say, ‘Make ‘em rip that uniform off of you’ and there are some of those guys that you literally have to do that to.”

Morton is one of them. He’s still going – and going strong.

On Tuesday, few people had as good of a day as those who attended the Tigers-Braves spring training game at CoolToday Park. Those lucky folks got to see Strider and Morton – in the same game! This almost certainly would never happen in the regular season.

Strider started the game, then Morton followed him. There were nine innings of baseball on Tuesday, and Strider and Morton combined for 6 2/3 of them – Strider went four scoreless innings, then Morton tossed 2 2/3 scoreless frames.

In his portion, Morton struck out three batters while walking two and giving up two hits. Spring training evaluation can be difficult. Not only are pitchers building up, but hitters are also working on things.

Would Morton evaluate solely how he feels, or try to read the hitters’ swings and outcomes against him?

“I don’t know, because I’ve done both,” he said. “I’ve been in full-on panic mode before, where it was, like, I just can’t miss a bat. And then there have been times when I felt like I was dialed in like (I was in) midseason form. And I’m not sure which is better. I obviously would rather be in a really good spot, but I think my perception of that maybe wasn’t the best, both times. I guess I would just say, as long as I feel healthy and my arm feels like the ball has some life to it, while I have minimal effort – which I felt like I did, I felt like I was nice and free, easy – that’s really exciting for me. It’s when I’m kind of muscling the ball and kind of grinding, that’s when I start to get kind of panicky.”

By that measure, Morton – again, at age 40! – is in a great spot considering it’s only early March.

About the Author

Follow Justin Toscano on twitter

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

FULTON TRUMP CASE
Defense attorneys ID potential new witnesses in Fulton DA removal fight1h ago

Credit: Courtesy Woodruff Arts Center

Woodruff Arts Center to redo campus as an ‘open and welcoming park’
51m ago

Credit: Ben Hendren for the AJC

NEW DETAILS
Teen shot by officer outside Six Flags was injured in shooting last month
3h ago

You have until Friday to order free COVID-19 at-home test kits to be mailed
2h ago

You have until Friday to order free COVID-19 at-home test kits to be mailed
2h ago

Credit: AP

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
Haley faces Super Tuesday survival test ahead of Georgia primary
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves’ spring roster stands at 45 after trimming five players
35m ago
Several changes coming to Truist Park for fans this season
9h ago
Ronald Acuña Jr. update: Braves say star will be ready for Opening Day
10h ago
Featured

Credit: Erica George Dines

Ideas: How to spend extra hour of sun that daylight saving time gives
11h ago
Georgia voter guides for the presidential primaries
Basketball finals: 15 of 32 contenders seeking 1st state titles
8h ago
31
D
0
H
34
M
7
S
Home Opener