NLDS Game 2: Lineups for Braves, Phillies

Here’s the lineup for the Braves in their Game 2 matchup against the Phillies in the National League Division Series Monday at Truist Park. The Braves trail Philadelphia 1-0 in the best-of-five series.

The Braves will start Max Fried, who had a record of 8-1 in the regular season. The Phillies will start Zach Wheeler, a metro Atlanta native who had a regular-season record of 13-6.

Manager Brian Snitker changed the top four of the order from Game 1, going back to what he used throughout most of the regular season.

The Braves lineup:

1. Ronald Acuna, RF

Regular season: .337 batting average, 41 home runs, 106 runs batted in, 73 stolen bases

Career against Wheeler: .261 BA, 4 home runs, 7 RBI

2. Ozzie Albies, 2B

Regular season: .280 BA, 33 home runs, 109 RBI, 13 stolen bases

Career against Wheeler: .159 BA, 2 home runs, 3 RBI

3. Austin Riley, 3B

Regular season: .281 BA, 37 home runs, 97 RBI

Career against Wheeler: .275 BA, 1 home run, 4 RBI

4. Matt Olson, 1B

Regular season: .283 BA, 54 home runs, 139 RBI

Career against Wheeler: .250 BA, 2 home runs, 3 RBI

5. Marcell Ozuna, DH

Regular season: .274 BA, 40 home runs, 100 RBI

Career against Wheeler: .191 BA, 1 home run, 6 RBI

6. Travis d’Arnaud, C

Regular season: .225 BA, 11 home runs, 39 RBI

Career against Wheeler: .381 BA, 1 home run, 4 RBI

7. Eddie Rosario, LF

Regular season: .255 BA, 21 home runs, 74 RBI

Career against Wheeler: .125 BA, 0 home runs, 0 RBI

8. Orlando Arcia, SS

Regular season: .264 BA, 17 home runs, 65 RBI

Career against Wheeler: .188 BA, 1 home run, 1 RBI

9. Michael Harris, CF

Regular season: .293 BA, 18 home runs, 57 RBI, 20 stolen bases

Career against Wheeler: .182 BA, 0 home runs, 0 RBI

In Game 1, Snitker used Acuna, Riley, Olson then Albies, saying he was trying to get more right-handed batters up against the left-handed Ranger Suarez. Snitker said after the game that he didn’t think the change in lineup affected the offense, which was shut out for the first time since Aug. 28, 2021.

Wheeler is a right-hander. The Braves have a career average of .217, slugging average of .406 and OPS of .661 against him.

“He’s one of those guys, I think that when he goes out there, he expects to throw the last pitch that their team does,” Snitker said. “I mean he’s one of the top pitchers in our game, and just a complete package.”

Here’s the lineup for the Phillies, who won the series opener 3-0 Saturday.

