MLB postseason picture: Braves jump to No. 5 seed; Royals, Tigers clinch

Here is the current MLB playoff picture after games on Sept. 27.
Well, that was a productive day.
The Braves went from out of the playoff picture up to the No. 5 seed on Friday.
The Braves defeated the Royals while the Mets lost to the Brewers and the Diamondbacks lost to the Padres. The Braves and Mets share 87-71 records with the Braves currently holding the head-to-head tiebreaker. The Diamonds are a half-game behind the Mets at 88-72. The Braves and Mets both hold the tie-breaker over the Diamondbacks.
On Friday, the American League field was set as the Tigers and Royals clinched the final two wild card spots. That left the Twins out in the cold.
If the playoffs started today:
National League
No. 1: Dodgers
No. 2: Phillies
No. 3 Brewers vs. No. 6 Mets
No. 4: Padres vs. No. 5 Braves
Clinched first-round bye: Phillies, Dodgers
Clinched division: Brewers
Clinched playoff berth: Padres
Still alive: Braves, Mets, Diamondbacks
American League
No. 1: Yankees
No. 2: Guardians
No. 3 Astros vs. No. 6 Royals
No. 4 Orioles vs. No. 5 Tigers
Clinched first-round bye: Yankees, Guardians
Clinched division: Astros
Clinched playoff berth: Orioles, Royals, Tigers
Still alive: None
Braves remaining schedule
Today, Sunday: vs. Royals
Monday: vs. Mets (DH)
