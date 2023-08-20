Michael Harris scratched from Braves’ lineup with right foot contusion

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Braves
By
1 hour ago
X

Michael Harris II was scratched from Sunday’s lineup with a right foot contusion after he fouled a ball off his foot in Saturday’s win over the Giants.

Harris is day-to-day, the Braves said.

In the bottom of the third inning on Saturday, Harris fouled Logan Webb’s 89 mph changeup off his right foot. He immediately appeared to be in pain as he hobbled around in front of home plate.

Still, Harris played the rest of the game.

Harris was originally in Sunday’s lineup batting second and playing center field. Eddie Rosario, the left fielder, instead was in the two-hole in Sunday’s lineup. Kevin Pillar was playing center field and batting seventh.

The Braves have a deep lineup. They can withstand losing Harris for a few days, if the injury is not serious.

But this is unfortunate timing for Harris. There is never an opportune time to get hurt, but Harris has been on fire over the last two months.

Since his three-hit game against the Mets on June 7, he’s batting .356 with a .956 OPS over 62 games. He has 15 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 29 RBIs over that span.

And, of course, Harris is one of baseball’s best defenders in center field. He can get to almost any ball, and possesses the athleticism to finish plays.

About the Author

Follow Justin Toscano on twitter

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Mark Meadows argues he’s immune from prosecution in Fulton3h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Pedestrian dead after being hit by 2 vehicles on I-75 in Fulton County
1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Part of King family history marked at Stockbridge Walmart ceremony
55m ago

Credit: AP

Kempstakes: The race for Georgia governor’s 2024 blessing is underway
6h ago

Credit: AP

Kempstakes: The race for Georgia governor’s 2024 blessing is underway
6h ago

Credit: John Spink

Gridlock Guy: Tree truck tumult latest twist in I-285 work zone
6h ago
The Latest

Watch: Eddie Rosario blasts two-run homer to help Braves stun Giants
13h ago
Braves Hall of Fame induction gives Rico Carty another reason to smile
16h ago
Former Braves reliever Luke Jackson wants to be a GM someday, still loves Atlanta
17h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Watch: Eddie Rosario blasts two-run homer to help Braves stun Giants
13h ago
He made his first real sale. Then he called his mom
22h ago
Former first lady’s impact still felt at Atlanta’s Rosalynn Apartments
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top