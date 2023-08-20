Michael Harris scratched from Braves’ lineup with right foot contusion

Michael Harris II was scratched from Sunday’s lineup with a right foot contusion after he fouled a ball off his foot in Saturday’s win over the Giants.

Harris is day-to-day, the Braves said.

In the bottom of the third inning on Saturday, Harris fouled Logan Webb’s 89 mph changeup off his right foot. He immediately appeared to be in pain as he hobbled around in front of home plate.

Still, Harris played the rest of the game.

Harris was originally in Sunday’s lineup batting second and playing center field. Eddie Rosario, the left fielder, instead was in the two-hole in Sunday’s lineup. Kevin Pillar was playing center field and batting seventh.

The Braves have a deep lineup. They can withstand losing Harris for a few days, if the injury is not serious.

But this is unfortunate timing for Harris. There is never an opportune time to get hurt, but Harris has been on fire over the last two months.

Since his three-hit game against the Mets on June 7, he’s batting .356 with a .956 OPS over 62 games. He has 15 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 29 RBIs over that span.

And, of course, Harris is one of baseball’s best defenders in center field. He can get to almost any ball, and possesses the athleticism to finish plays.