Max Fried, A.J. Minter will pitch for Gwinnett Stripers this week

MILWAUKEE – Baseball fans in Jacksonville will have an exciting week.

On Tuesday, A.J. Minter will pitch an inning for Triple-A Gwinnett in Jacksonville – his first rehab outing since hitting the injured list on July 15.

On Wednesday, Max Fried will make another rehab start. This could be his final one before the Braves activate him from the injured list.

Minter is on the injured list with left shoulder inflammation. He completed a bullpen session on Saturday.

Fried is returning from a forearm strain. He’s been on the injured list since May.

This will be Fried’s fourth rehab start. He’s allowed three runs over 7-2/3 innings. He’s struck out nine batters and walked two.

In his last start, Fried threw 65 pitches.

If all goes well, it seems Wednesday could be Fried’s final rehab start. He would be on regular rest to start July 31 versus the Angels at Truist Park if the Braves wanted to use him then.

Minter is eligible to come off the injured list on Thursday. The Braves are off that day, so it would be Friday, if he is ready by then.