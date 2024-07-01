Atlanta Braves

Listen: Kelenic comfortable hitting leadoff; Braves win series against Pirates

Atlanta Braves outfielder Jarred Kelenic (24) hits a solo homer during the first inning at Truist Park on Saturday, June 29, 2024 in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

By AJC Sports
1 hour ago

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, host Barrett Sallee and AJC Braves beat reporter Justin Toscano recap the Braves’ series win over the Pirates.

The duo also talk about Jarred Kelenic’s success hitting leadoff and Adam Duvall coming up clutch on Saturday night.

Follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”

For more podcasts from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, please visit our podcast page.

