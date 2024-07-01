Listen: Kelenic comfortable hitting leadoff; Braves win series against Pirates

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, host Barrett Sallee and AJC Braves beat reporter Justin Toscano recap the Braves’ series win over the Pirates.
The duo also talk about Jarred Kelenic’s success hitting leadoff and Adam Duvall coming up clutch on Saturday night.
