Listen: Catching up with some former Braves all-stars in Arizona

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, reporter Gabriel Burns joins Jay Black to fill-in for Justin Toscano as he takes a week off.

Our team will break down the news of the week and Gabe will give his perspective on where the Braves stand and why he thinks they are currently the best team in baseball.

Later, you’ll hear some of the clubhouse conversations that Gabe had in Arizona with some former Braves.