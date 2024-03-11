Atlanta Braves

Listen: Catching up with some former Braves all-stars in Arizona

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver throws during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the New York Yankees Sunday, March 10, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

By AJC Sports
48 minutes ago

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, reporter Gabriel Burns joins Jay Black to fill-in for Justin Toscano as he takes a week off.

Our team will break down the news of the week and Gabe will give his perspective on where the Braves stand and why he thinks they are currently the best team in baseball.

Later, you’ll hear some of the clubhouse conversations that Gabe had in Arizona with some former Braves.

Michael Soroka will tell us how he feels about getting traded to the White Sox and his disappointment in his last season in Atlanta.

Dansby Swanson will discuss the advice he’s given Max Fried about heading into free agency and Freddie Freeman will share what it was like to watch his team gobble almost all of the big-name free agents this offseason.

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

