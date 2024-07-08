Atlanta Braves

Listen: Braves’ bats help beat Phillies; three All-Star bound

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Reynaldo López works against the Philadelphia Phillies in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 7, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Reynaldo López works against the Philadelphia Phillies in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 7, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
By AJC Sports
0 minutes ago

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, host Barrett Sallee and AJC Braves beat reporter Justin Toscano recap the Braves’ series win over the Phillies.

The duo also discuss Chris Sale, Marcell Ozuna, and Reynaldo Lopez being named to the NL All-Star team.

Hear from Braves manager Brian Snitker and Chris Sale.

Follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”

For more podcasts from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, please visit our podcast page.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Traveling through Hartsfield-Jackson on Monday? Expect crowds28m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta firm shifts thinking on security deposits
2h ago

Credit: Dean Hesse

For 40 years, a little-known Georgia organization has been changing the world
1h ago

MONDAY’S WEATHER
Scorching heat, high humidity with more storms
56m ago

MONDAY’S WEATHER
Scorching heat, high humidity with more storms
56m ago

Credit: Taylor Croft

Park service plans to limit access to Kennesaw Mountain for cars and bikes
The Latest

Credit: Brett Davis/AP

Marcell Ozuna on all-star selection: ‘It’s amazing’
Message sent: Braves pitch, homer their way past Phillies
Reynaldo Lopez on all-star selection: ‘It’s just crazy, I’m really happy’
Featured

Credit: AP

Biden faces a volatile stretch as the first lady heads to Georgia
Hall of Fame Braves skipper Bobby Cox makes rare appearance at Truist Park in Atlanta
He sold his Trans Am 30 years ago and spent 20 years trying to get it back