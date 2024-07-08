Listen: Braves’ bats help beat Phillies; three All-Star bound

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, host Barrett Sallee and AJC Braves beat reporter Justin Toscano recap the Braves’ series win over the Phillies.
The duo also discuss Chris Sale, Marcell Ozuna, and Reynaldo Lopez being named to the NL All-Star team.
Hear from Braves manager Brian Snitker and Chris Sale.
