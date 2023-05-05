Liberty Media reveals Braves’ first-quarter financial results

The Braves had revenue of $31 million in the January-through-March quarter, compared to $22 million in the same period last year. However, the Braves reported an operating deficit of $43 million, an increase of the $37 million in the first quarter of 2022.

The revenue growth in the first quarter was offset partly by increased costs related to higher player salaries and expenses. Those weren’t recognized in the first quarter of 2022 because of the delayed start to the season.