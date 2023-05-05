X

Liberty Media reveals Braves’ first-quarter financial results

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
12 minutes ago

The Braves posted a increase in first-quarter revenue this year, according to financial results released Friday by team owner Liberty Media.

The Braves had revenue of $31 million in the January-through-March quarter, compared to $22 million in the same period last year. However, the Braves reported an operating deficit of $43 million, an increase of the $37 million in the first quarter of 2022.

The revenue growth in the first quarter was offset partly by increased costs related to higher player salaries and expenses. Those weren’t recognized in the first quarter of 2022 because of the delayed start to the season.

Liberty Media also announced that its plan to split Atlanta Braves Holdings into a tracking stock is scheduled to be complete by the end of June.

