Braves to stop selling 2023 season tickets by March 17

The Braves announced that, due to high demand, they will stop selling season tickets by March 17. The Braves said the move is being made to ensure that single-game tickets will be available for fans who come to fewer games.
“This is the first time in our team’s history that we have stopped selling season tickets before the first game is played,” Derek Schiller, Braves President and CEO, said in a statement. “We are now focused on ensuring that more of our fans who only come to one or two games are able to buy seats, so we encourage our fans to purchase their tickets sooner rather than later for the games they want to see.”
Last season, the Braves sold 3.1 million tickets and say they are on pace to eclipse that total this season.
After March 17, fans who want to purchase season tickets for 2024 can sign up and be placed on a waiting list for priority. There is no cost to be placed on the waiting list.
