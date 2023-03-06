Braves to stop selling 2023 season tickets by March 17

“This is the first time in our team’s history that we have stopped selling season tickets before the first game is played,” Derek Schiller, Braves President and CEO, said in a statement. “We are now focused on ensuring that more of our fans who only come to one or two games are able to buy seats, so we encourage our fans to purchase their tickets sooner rather than later for the games they want to see.”

Last season, the Braves sold 3.1 million tickets and say they are on pace to eclipse that total this season.