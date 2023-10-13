‘It stinks:’ In today’s ePaper, full coverage of Braves’ early postseason exit

A special 10-page Braves After the Game section in the Friday AJC ePaper tells the story of Game 4, with game notes and player reaction from beat writer Justin Toscano, reporter Gabriel Burns, columnists Michael Cunningham and Ken Sugiura and photographer Hyosub Shin.

Explore Read the Friday AJC ePaper

Celebrate the season

“Braves 2023: A Celebration” is available at our online store, ajc.com/bravesnews.

Continuing coverage

The AJC will have more NLDS coverage and reaction across all of our platforms, including what’s next for the Phillies and postseason assessments for the Braves, beginning with updates on AJC.com and the AJC app. Subscribers will find continuing coverage in the Saturday and Sunday editions of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Not a subscriber? You’ll find information here to start a subscription to the AJC.