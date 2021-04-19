Guillermo Heredia’s career day leads Braves past Cubs

From STATS: Heredia is the first Braves player to have six or more RBIs in a game from the No. 8 spot in the lineup since RBI became an official stat in 1920. It was a remarkable performance by Heredia, whom the Braves claimed off waivers from the Mets during spring training and is only playing now due to injuries.

“Immediately joining the team, I knew I was joining a high-caliber organization,” Heredia said via team interpreter Franco Garcia. “It was going to be tough to crack through. But I knew my job coming into spring training was to go out there and play well. Unfortunately, I didn’t make the team, but that didn’t derail me or my focus. I wanted to make sure I stayed ready if the opportunity came and stayed focused on everything I needed to to perform.”

Credit: Atlanta Braves Braves manager Brian Snitker comments on the team’s offensive spark against the Chicago Cubs. Credit: Atlanta Braves

3. One day after the Cubs homered six times in a 13-4 win, the Braves hit four homers in just the first inning to spark their 13-4 win. Freddie Freeman, Travis d’Arnaud, Ehire Adrianza and Heredia each went deep to give the Braves a near-immediate 6-0 lead.

“We’ve been grinding to get this offensive thing going, so hopefully this is a step in the right direction,” Snitker said.

4. Each of the homers came off Chicago starter Kyle Hendricks, who became the first Cubs pitcher to allow four first-inning home runs. Chicago’s Anthony Rizzo homered in the bottom of the frame, making it five total home runs in the first inning, which was an MLB-high since an Astros-Orioles game Aug. 19, 2016.

Braves starting pitcher Bryse Wilson throws against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning Sunday, April 18, 2021, at Wrigley Field in Chicago. (Nam Y. Huh/AP) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh

5. Bryse Wilson had mixed results in his return to the rotation. Wilson allowed three runs (two earned) across five innings. It was his first start since outdueling Clayton Kershaw in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series last October.

Stat of the game

4 (The Braves have four four-homer innings in the past 20 years. Before Sunday, they did so June 11, 2019, May 28, 2003, and May 20, 2001. In the history of the Atlanta Braves, Sunday was their second four-homer first inning, joining the 2003 Braves who achieved such on the aforementioned date.)

Braves 13, Cubs 4 (box score)

Quotable

“My first grand slam, I think was when I was in Double-A with the Mariners.” - Heredia, who belted his first major-league grand slam Sunday

Up next

The Braves are off Monday before beginning a two-game series Tuesday against the Yankees in New York. The Yankees are reeling at 5-10, their worst start since 1997 and currently the worst record in the American League. After getting swept by the Rays this weekend, they’ve lost five in a row.