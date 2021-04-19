Braves’ Ronald Acuna exits game early against Cubs

Superstar outfielder Ronald Acuna suffered an injury during a pick-off attempt in the fourth inning Sunday night against the Cubs. Acuna repeatedly pointed at his side area while on the bases. He advanced to second on a walk to Freddie Freeman, and after speaking with manager Brian Snitker, Acuna stayed in the game.

Acuna later scored on Travis d’Arnaud’s sacrifice fly, dashing home and sliding hands-first. He appeared to be in pain after the slide. Acuna was removed from the game before the bottom of the fourth inning. Ehire Adrianza, who was playing second base, shifted to right field and Johan Camargo entered at second.