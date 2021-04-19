Braves’ Ronald Acuna exits game early against Cubs

The injury news keeps getting worse for Braves.
Superstar outfielder Ronald Acuna suffered an injury during a pick-off attempt in the fourth inning Sunday night against the Cubs. Acuna repeatedly pointed at his side area while on the bases. He advanced to second on a walk to Freddie Freeman, and after speaking with manager Brian Snitker, Acuna stayed in the game.
Acuna later scored on Travis d’Arnaud’s sacrifice fly, dashing home and sliding hands-first. He appeared to be in pain after the slide. Acuna was removed from the game before the bottom of the fourth inning. Ehire Adrianza, who was playing second base, shifted to right field and Johan Camargo entered at second.
The Braves announced Acuna left with pain in his lower abdominal muscles.
Acuna has been off to an incredible start, hitting .419 with seven homers and 16 RBIs. He’s scored in 10 consecutive games and leads the majors with 21 runs scored.
The Braves hit four homers in the first inning and led the Cubs, 7-3, in the fifth inning.
More to come