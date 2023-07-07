Forrest Wall keeps stacking stolen bases in Triple-A Gwinnett

Forrest Wall, a name few casual Braves fans probably recognize, is a man in waiting. But he’s not standing still.

While the Braves are mashing their way to the National League’s best record, Wall is running wild at Triple-A Gwinnett, all in preparation for a potentially career-altering October. After stealing 52 bases last season, Wall has swiped 44 bags this season while getting caught only twice.

“He is the best base stealer on planet earth,” Gwinnett starter Alan Winans said. “You heard it here first. I know that guy (Esteury) Ruiz for the A’s is pretty solid. Ronald Acuña is pretty good, too. But the way this guy takes leads, it really doesn’t matter. The pitcher can’t do much if he gets the right jump. It’s impressive to watch. He’s a hell of a player.”

Wall has spent nine seasons in the minors since the Rockies drafted him No. 35 overall in 2014. He’s played for four organizations, including Seattle last season. He was a non-roster invitee in Braves spring training, earning kind words from manager Brian Snitker, but he ultimately never found himself seriously in the mix for a role.

The 27-year-old is still chasing that major-league opportunity. And he offers one unquestionably valuable skill: speed.

“You just go,” Wall said, explaining the art of stealing bases. “For me, it’s having confidence in the lead I take. Then from there, I’m putting my head down and trying to get a good jump and run as hard as I can.”

Such an elite skill could earn him a role on the Braves’ postseason roster. In 2018, the Braves carried Lane Adams on their NL Division Series roster because of his speed. Billy Hamilton made the 2019 NLDS roster for the same reason. Renowned runner Terrance Gore joined the Braves for their 2021 championship run.

Perhaps Wall eventually helps the team in a similar capacity.

“Absolutely (teams value speed in October),” Wall said. “I think it’s turning back into a big part of the game. It’s something I have confidence in.”

Wall is having a respectable season at the plate, hitting .267/.368/.408 with 13 doubles, five triples and six home runs. But if he winds up contributing in the majors, it’ll be because of his legs. After not playing in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Wall has stolen 131 bases in 149 attempts over three years (272 games).

“When a guy like Forrest gets on base, you need to tune in because he’s going to do something cool,” Winans said.