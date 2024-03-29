Final pregame update: ‘Passionate’ Phillies’ fans already fired up for opener vs. Braves

“Let’s not get into all that,” Snitker said. “Let’s talk about today.”

In a follow-up question, Snitker said that “this is a passionate fan base. There’s a lot of energy in the air and rightfully so. This is a really good club.”

Back in familiar grounds

The season starts where last year’s ended. It was five months ago that the Braves were closed out by the Phillies in the NLDS.

“Yeah, it’s definitely back there,” third baseman Austin Riley said of reminders of last October. “But I love (former third-base coach Ron Washington’s) saying, ‘If you’re worried about what’s happening in the past, you haven’t done anything today.’ I try to focus on today, and this year’s a new year, and we’ve got a lot of opportunities.”

- Noon update

Players have begun taking the field for pregame warmups. That included Braves first baseman Matt Olson and third baseman Austin Riley as they took fielding practice from new third-base coach Matt Tuiasosopo. It’s the coach’s debut following Washington, now the manager of the Angels.

Stadium employees were preparing for gates to open. Friday’s giveaway was scarves.

The wind was blowing strongly from left field to right field. Good news, perhaps, for Olson, the left-handed reigning home-run champion.

Opening Day first pitch 3 1/2 hours away. Wind blowing strong left to right. Feels like November in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/f0HtO6buL9 — Ken Sugiura (@ksugiuraajc) March 29, 2024

8 a.m.

Weather forecast

The forecast for Friday in Philadelphia was promising (if brisk) for the opener after it was postponed from Thursday because of inclement conditions. As of 8 a.m., Weather Channel predicted sunny skies with no chance of rain but strong winds (blowing in from left field at Citizens Bank Park) for the scheduled 3:05 p.m. first pitch with a temperature of 54 degrees. The chance for precipitation for the remainder of the day also was nil for the remainder of the day.

The forecasts for Saturday and Sunday for the remaining two games of the series are cloudy with about a 25% chance of rain with temperatures in the 50′s (Saturday) and a mix of sunshine and clouds with a 9% chance of rain Sunday and a high of 64 degrees.

Local word

In a story posted to its website Friday morning, The Philadelphia Inquirer declared Braves-Phillies “baseball’s best rivalry.”

Reporter Scott Lauber noted that, while the Braves have won six consecutive National League East titles, the Phillies have eliminated them from the postseason two years in a row, becoming only the 22nd team to knock out the same opponent two years in a row. Interesting fact – only one team has ever eliminated the same team three years in a row (the Yankees, who dispatched the Royals from 1976-78). Also, both sides have a number of core players locked up well into the future, ensuring familiarity between the two sides.

The report included thoughtful quotes from two central figures in the rivalry on the Philadelphia side in response to the question of which team is chasing which.

“I feel like it’s even,” said pitcher Zach Wheeler, an East Paulding High graduate. “They got the better of us in season; we got the better of them postseason. It’s a toss-up, man. We know it’s going to be a battle coming into each season.”

Catcher J.T. Realmuto: “I mean, we want to win the division, so in that aspect, we certainly are chasing them. They’ve kicked our butt in the regular season, frankly. When it comes to the postseason, I don’t know if they would feel like they’re chasing us, either, because they won a World Series three years ago. But we beat them two years in a row, and I’m sure they feel like there’s a lot of adjustments they need to make. It’s a weird little dynamic.”

Ticket market

As of 7:45 a.m., the least expensive tickets available via ticket-resale market StubHub were going for $112. A ninth-row seat on the first-base side behind the Phillies dugout was selling for $271. Friday’s and Saturday’s games were both sold out in Citizens Bank Park (capacity: 42,901).

On the air

The local Fox affiliate’s morning show was broadcasting live from Citizens Bank Park. Just before 8 a.m., viewers were treated to a live shot of the grounds crew sweeping off Thursday’s rain from the tarp covering the infield.