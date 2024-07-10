Chris Sale wins a battle of aces as Braves beat Zac Gallen, D-backs

Five observations:

1. In the first inning, Chris Sale hurled 29 pitches. The D-backs loaded the bases.

Here’s what makes the great ones, like Sale, special: They’re difficult to crack.

With the bases juiced, Sale induced an inning-ending groundout to escape unscathed. He didn’t allow a run until a sixth-inning triple that ended his night.

When Sale’s outing began, it seemed he didn’t have his best stuff. He found it, though. In the middle of his start, he retired eight in a row.

That run ended with a one-out single and triple in the sixth inning – the latter of which scored a run. At that point, Braves manager Brian Snitker walked out to the mound and lifted Sale at 100 pitches.

He’d done his job.

Snitker’s decision to pull Sale at this point ran somewhat counter to what Arizona manager Torey Luvollo did in the top half of the sixth.

Lovullo’s decision – or lack thereof – might’ve changed the game. The Braves took advantage of it.

Let’s get into that.

2. For most of the night, Arizona ace Zac Gallen struggled to find a rhythm. He looked a bit off. He got into a lot of deep counts. And on top of that, the Braves put together some great at-bats.

In the top of the sixth inning, Matt Olson hit a one-out double and Marcell Ozuna followed with a single. Gallen, who had grinded through this start, was in trouble. The Braves were seeing him for the third time.

Lovullo decided to roll with his ace.

Adam Duvall cranked a three-run shot to left field. The blast, which traveled an estimated 441 feet, almost reached the second deck, which is far beyond the left-field wall here. It was pulverized.

A two-run lead turned into a five-run lead. With one swing, Duvall put the Braves in a much more comfortable position, especially given that they had multiple relievers down after Monday’s 11-inning victory.

In the at-bat, Duvall saw three pitches at the bottom of the zone: A knuckle curve, a slider and another knuckle curve. With runners on the corners, Gallen was likely trying to induce an inning-ending double play.

Instead, Duvall crushed the knuckle curve.

3. The Braves pushing back Sale actually provided baseball fans with a mouthwatering matchup: Sale versus Arizona ace Gallen. A duel in the desert.

Good luck to the offenses.

Well, actually, one of them had success. This was a complete game from Atlanta.

Sale, an All-Star for the eighth time in his career, quieted the D-backs. Meanwhile, his lineup scored two in the second and three in the sixth off Gallen.

Gallen gave up five runs – only four earned because of a second-inning error that allowed a run to score. Those five runs matched a season high. The righty had surrendered that many runs only once in 13 starts before this.

With their pitching staff, this was more than enough.

4. This game seemed over when Duvall’s ball soared over the fence.

The reason why: This bullpen has been incredible.

The Braves are now 39-3 when they lead after six innings. They are 40-2 when leading after seven and 44-2 when they’re ahead after eight.

Sale left Jesse Chavez with a runner at third and two outs to go in the sixth. That run scored, but Chavez didn’t give up an earned run over 2 2/3 innings.

A.J. Minter pitched a scoreless ninth.

5. In the top of the eighth inning, Eli White, pinch-hitting for Eddie Rosario, launched a triple off the wall in right-center field. It scored a run.

On Sunday, White homered in the win over the Phillies. He didn’t start on Monday or Tuesday, but made an impact when Snitker called his name in this victory.

Stat to know

2.74 - Sale is the first pitcher since Shelby Miller in 2015 to notch an ERA of 2.74 or better over his first 17 starts with the Braves (within a single season). Before those two? Greg Maddux in 1993. (Reynaldo López, who has a 1.71 ERA, has only made 16 starts. When he makes his 17th later this week, he’ll join this group.)

Up next

Charlie Morton will start for Atlanta on Wednesday. First pitch is at 9:40 p.m.