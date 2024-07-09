Atlanta Braves

Braves Nation: Welcome back ‘Eddie! Eddie! Eddie!’

Atlanta Braves left fielder Eddie Rosario (8) reacts after he scored on a single by Orlando Arcia during the eighth inning against the Washington Nationals at Truist Park at Truist Park on Sunday, October 1, 2023, in Atlanta.  Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta Braves left fielder Eddie Rosario (8) reacts after he scored on a single by Orlando Arcia during the eighth inning against the Washington Nationals at Truist Park at Truist Park on Sunday, October 1, 2023, in Atlanta.  Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com
By AJC Sports
1 hour ago

Get ready for those ‘Eddie! Eddie! Eddie! chants to return.

The Braves called up Rosario, one of the heroes of the World Series title run in 2021, on Monday after a short stint at Triple-A. The move immediately paid dividends.

Rosario was inserted into the lineup, playing left field and batting seventh, against the Diamondbacks. He delivered a two-out, two-strike single to right field in the top of the ninth inning with the Braves trailing by two runs. The pitch was high in the zone. That was followed by Sean Murphy’s two-run homer that tied the game at 3-3. The Braves went on to win 5-4 in 11 innings.

Welcome back.

Rosario’s teammates were happy for the reunion.

“They said they missed me,” he said. “Everybody missed me here. I missed them too.”

The Braves didn’t re-sign Rosario after last season. He was a late signee with the Nationals and struggled as he batted .183 in 67 games. He was released last week and signed with the Braves. He played three games with the Gwinnett Stripers.

“It was incredible,” Murphy said of Rosario’s late hit that set up his dramatics. “We know that from Eddie. Eddie can hit just about anything, and he knows it. He’s not afraid to go up there and swing. He’s dangerous no matter where you throw it.”

Rosario played parts of three seasons with the Braves. He was acquired at the trade deadline in 2021, part of the rebuild outfield. He hit .560 (14-for25) and had three homers in the National League Championship Series against the Dodgers and earned MVP honors.

Fans started chanting when Rosario delivered in the clutch. There was even merchandise with ‘Eddie, Eddie, Eddie’ on T-shirts.

One example was just over a year ago – June 4 of last year and also in Phoenix, when Rosario delivered a grand slam in an 8-5 win over the Diamondbacks. The many Braves fans there – as they were Monday – echoed the chant.

“I love that,” Rosario said of fans chanting his name at the time. “I feel proud. I’m blessed too. When the people call my name – “Eddie! Eddie!” – it’s a good feeling.”

The Braves have tried several options for left field as they have dealt with a reworked outfield with the loss of Ronald Acuña Jr. Jarred Kelenic has secured center field and the leadoff spot. An outfielder still may be a target for the upcoming trade deadline. In the meantime, Rosario has already been a welcome addition - again.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Georgia election board to weigh changes to voting rules and oversight2h ago

Credit: TNS

Pilot program for Medicare dementia patients, caregivers could be gamechanger

How will DOJ probe of the rental industry unfold?

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Margaret Mitchell House reopens after four years with revamped exhibit

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Margaret Mitchell House reopens after four years with revamped exhibit

Credit: Tyson Horne

COMPLETE COVERAGE: 50 Years of Atlanta Hip-Hop
The Latest

Credit: Darryl Webb

Inside the Braves’ thrilling comeback victory over the Diamondbacks and what it means...
Braves promote 2021 postseason hero Eddie Rosario among flurry of moves
Marcell Ozuna excited to put on a show during Home Run Derby
Featured

Credit: Darryl Webb

Inside the Braves’ thrilling comeback victory over the Diamondbacks and what it means...
07/09 Mike Luckovich: Oh no, Joe
More than 15 food and drink events to check out this July in metro Atlanta