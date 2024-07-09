Braves Nation: Welcome back ‘Eddie! Eddie! Eddie!’

Welcome back.

Rosario’s teammates were happy for the reunion.

“They said they missed me,” he said. “Everybody missed me here. I missed them too.”

The Braves didn’t re-sign Rosario after last season. He was a late signee with the Nationals and struggled as he batted .183 in 67 games. He was released last week and signed with the Braves. He played three games with the Gwinnett Stripers.

“It was incredible,” Murphy said of Rosario’s late hit that set up his dramatics. “We know that from Eddie. Eddie can hit just about anything, and he knows it. He’s not afraid to go up there and swing. He’s dangerous no matter where you throw it.”

Rosario played parts of three seasons with the Braves. He was acquired at the trade deadline in 2021, part of the rebuild outfield. He hit .560 (14-for25) and had three homers in the National League Championship Series against the Dodgers and earned MVP honors.

Fans started chanting when Rosario delivered in the clutch. There was even merchandise with ‘Eddie, Eddie, Eddie’ on T-shirts.

One example was just over a year ago – June 4 of last year and also in Phoenix, when Rosario delivered a grand slam in an 8-5 win over the Diamondbacks. The many Braves fans there – as they were Monday – echoed the chant.

“I love that,” Rosario said of fans chanting his name at the time. “I feel proud. I’m blessed too. When the people call my name – “Eddie! Eddie!” – it’s a good feeling.”

The Braves have tried several options for left field as they have dealt with a reworked outfield with the loss of Ronald Acuña Jr. Jarred Kelenic has secured center field and the leadoff spot. An outfielder still may be a target for the upcoming trade deadline. In the meantime, Rosario has already been a welcome addition - again.