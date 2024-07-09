Braves reinstate AJ Smith-Shawver from injured list, add him to bullpen

Smith-Shawver will be part of the Braves’ bullpen. But he might not pitch. The Braves just needed bullpen coverage after Monday’s thrilling, but lengthy, victory.

On Monday, the Braves won an 11-inning game. In it, Grant Holmes threw three innings, Raisel Iglesias tossed two – for the first time since 2021 – and Joe Jiménez hurled one. Holmes and Iglesias will be down for Tuesday’s game, which meant the Braves needed a fresh arm.

Chris Sale is scheduled to start for the Braves on Tuesday. It’s reasonable to assume that A.J. Minter, Pierce Johnson and Aaron Bummer will be available. It seems unlikely that Smith-Shawver would pitch.

Smith-Shawver returns with only one rehab outing under his belt. On July 3, he allowed one run on one hit – a homer – over two innings for High-A Rome. He struck out four batters and didn’t walk any. If he goes unused by the Braves, they could option him and have him continue building up.

It could be considered good news that the Braves believe Smith-Shawver is healthy enough to put him on the active roster and use him in a game if necessary. He’s one of their depth starters who could be important down the stretch this season.

In his only big-league appearance of the season, Smith-Shawver threw 4-1/3 scoreless innings against the Cubs. This was a promising start for the 21-year-old righty, who looked better than he did a year ago.

Along with Smith-Shawver, Ian Anderson has pitched well in his rehab assignment. Both could become rotation options for the Braves after the All-Star break.

The Braves on Monday recalled Elder because they wanted to give Sale and the rest of the starters an extra day of rest. They’ve done this all season, and have prioritized Sale and Reynaldo López when doing so.

The shuffle continued Tuesday, when Smith-Shawver joined them after they sent down Elder.