Atlanta Braves
Atlanta Braves

Braves’ Olson, Sale overcome slow starts to earn All-Star selections

The two Braves will join Ronald Acuña Jr. in the All-Star Game at Truist Park.
Braves pitcher Chris Sale (left) and outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr., here congratulating each other in a June game, are two of Atlanta's three All-Star selections. Matt Olson is the other. (Daniel Varnando for the AJC)

By Olivia Sayer
54 minutes ago

Despite their lackluster season, the host Braves will have three All-Stars on July 15 at the Midsummer Classic at Truist Park.

Along with starting outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr., first baseman Matt Olson and pitcher Chris Sale will be reserves for the National League All-Stars. The two were selected by a combination of player ballots and the Commissioner’s Office.

“We have our presentation, and every year, it’s one of my favorite times,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said of giving Olson and Sale their recognition. “I’m happy for both of them and their families.”

Both Braves would have been viewed as long shots to earn the honor after the first month of the season. At the time, Olson posted a batting average that hovered around .230, while Sale amassed an ERA above 6.00 in his first four starts.

But both eventually rounded back into All-Star form — and all it took was a bit of persistence mixed with team support.

“It really just kind of shows the importance of a team,” Sale said of their turnarounds. “And the importance of unity and everyone kind of pulling for each other. I was kind of in the middle of an ocean in a canoe, not really knowing what’s going on, and I had a lot of people come to me.”

Olson, now a three-time All-Star, entered Sunday’s series finale against the Orioles with a .271 batting average and team-leading 17 home runs. But his glove has been the most impressive aspect of his game this season. Defensively, Olson leads all first basemen in outs above average and is tied for fifth among all positions in defensive runs saved.

The Braves' Matt Olson hits a solo home run Saturday, July 5, 2025, against the Orioles at Truist Park in Atlanta. (Colin Hubbard/AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Sale has not made a start since fracturing his rib cage on June 18 against the Mets, but his previous outings more than warrant the recognition. The reigning Cy Young Award winner pitched to a 0.83 ERA across three starts in June after posting a 1.11 ERA the month before.

Both have also turned into bright spots for a team that is currently 11 games under .500.

“Just speaks volumes to those three guys because we haven’t had the best first half,” Snitker said. “A lot of times, teams that do what we’re doing have one representative because they have to. We have three that deserved it.”

Receiving an All-Star nod during any season is a special accomplishment, but hosting the festivities at Truist Park makes it even more special for the Braves’ attendees.

Especially for Olson, who will play less than 25 miles from his hometown of Lilburn.

“It’s one of those full-circle things, for sure,” said Olson, who was in attendance as a 6-year-old for the 2000 Home Run Derby at Turner Field. “It’s always special. Kind of hoping one day that you’d be able to do that, and being able to be there is special.”

Sale does not have the hometown aura attached to his ninth All-Star selection — although he’s not far off, hailing from Lakeland, Florida — but he still has plenty of other reasons to be excited about the annual event.

One of which involves showing his three children, all boys, that he’s still got it.

“I remember (former teammate Jake Peavy) telling me one time — and I felt like this a few years ago when I was going through it — I remember him telling me when he had three sons at the time, ‘My oldest son knew I was a badass. My middle son knows I played baseball. My youngest son thinks I stink,’” Sale said, laughing. “I stole that joke from him a few years ago. So it’s cool to let the boys in the house know dad’s still got it a little bit.”

Jokes aside, Sale said he is most looking forward to the Home Run Derby, in which Acuña will participate. And for Olson, picking the minds of some of the game’s best players is what he eagerly anticipates.

But both are equally ecstatic to represent their team in front of its home crowd.

“It’s always cool when a Derby participant has the home crowd behind them,” Olson said. “Like (Sale) said, when they announce your name and you’re on the line, it’s going to be a little different.”

Olivia Sayer joined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in May 2025 as an intern on the sports beat. She is earning a degree in journalism from the University of Georgia with a minor in sport management and a sports media certificate. Olivia previously held the titles of digital and assistant sports editor at The Red & Black.

Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson smiles after scoring his team’s second run against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Truist Park on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, in Atlanta.  (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Orioles pitcher Charlie Morton allowed two runs through 5⅓ innings with seven strikeouts and one walk against the Braves on Friday, July 4, 2025, at Truist Park in Atlanta. (Colin Hubbard/AP)

Credit: AP

University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue said joining neighboring states to form a new accreditation agency will “keep Georgia’s universities among the best in the nation." (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

