Chris Sale showing Braves what they have - and Red Sox what they’re missing

But this one had to be satisfying. Sale showed his old employer what they’re missing while continuing to reward his new one for believing in him.

“It was fun facing your friends and your old team,” Sale said. “I’m glad I didn’t suck.”

Chris Sale is dealing against his former team 😯 pic.twitter.com/yfkqzOeiRj — MLB (@MLB) May 9, 2024

The Braves acquired Sale from Boston in late December, with the Red Sox paying a sizable portion of the bill and acquiring infielder Vaughn Grissom, who simply didn’t have a spot here. Even Grissom appreciates being linked with Sale.

“Chris Sale is a name that, when I was growing up, he was already in the game,” Grissom said. “So just watching him and being in that trade – that wasn’t my initial thought, I was bummed and there were a lot of emotions that went into it, but in hindsight it was like, ‘I mean, if there’s going to be a guy – I can say, ‘Hey, I got traded for Chris Sale.’ That’s pretty cool in years to come.”

The move ended Sale’s illustrious career for one of baseball’s marquee franchises. Sale pitched six seasons in Boston, posting a 3.27 ERA in 115 starts. He averaged 12.7 strikeouts per nine innings over that time, leading the American League in that category twice and MLB three times.

Most notably, Sale helped the Red Sox win the 2018 World Series. He even closed out Game 5 against the Dodgers to secure the championship. That memory, along with watching players like Rafael Devers and Kutter Crawford emerge, is why it was an emotional day. Sale said nothing but positive, glowing words about the Red Sox. He adores manager Alex Cora and so many of his old teammates (”I love those guys, I always will,” Sale said.)

On the trade, Sale promised there were no hard feelings. “That was about as clean a break as you could possibly have,” he said.

The trade was somewhat a surprise given Sale’s name hadn’t been commonly floated in the rumor mill. The Red Sox were also considered a pitching-needy club.

“I was in shock (when Sale was traded),” Red Sox starter Tanner Houck told The AJC. “Obviously, for him, he waved his no-trade clause, but his comments said it best. He wanted to be out there every fifth day for the Red Sox. Unfortunately, he couldn’t. But he’ll definitely be missed.”

Boston catcher Reese McGuire told The AJC he didn’t expect to see Sale dealt, either: “To me, in baseball, it’s never a surprise when anything happens anymore. It’s not something we saw coming, by any means, but when it does happen, it’s like, ‘I guess that’s another business decision of some sort.’ It is a business that we play in. Those puzzle pieces are always being moved around at some point, but yeah, didn’t expect it.”

Chris Sale faces his former team tonight in Atlanta! pic.twitter.com/SLeM5yqpN5 — MLB (@MLB) May 8, 2024

Despite only throwing 151 innings over four years due to injuries, Sale’s reputation remained impeccable. He was one of major-league baseball’s most feared starters, earning seven consecutive top-six finishes in Cy Young voting. His strikeout rate was astronomical. Teammates loved his demeanor and opponents dreaded it.

Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta said of Sale’s attitude: “(If it bothers anyone they’re) just really soft. It’s just a competitive edge. If someone takes it the wrong way, that’s on them. He just cares a lot about his teammates, whoever’s team he’s on, he wants to win. That’s just how good of a competitor he is and teammate he is.”

McGuire added: “(Sale) was a great leader. He had this switch where he could have fun in the clubhouse and flip the switch to ‘compete mode’ when you’re ready to take the field. He’s one of the best I’ve seen being able to flip that switch. Just a good human, a good person to each teammate, each staff member.”

For years, there was no one more reliable than this southpaw until injuries kept him off the mound. Identifying encouraging underlying numbers, the Braves bet on Sale by trading for him, then doubled down by extending him for another two years.

“If there’s anything I want to do, I want to prove to (the Braves) - I owe it to the Braves to be the best I can be,” Sale said.

Sale has already displayed his charming side plenty – like when he essentially asked reporters “Who cares?” in response to a question about his performance on the night Travis d’Arnaud hit three homers – and his new teammates say he’s been a perfect clubhouse fit.

His old ones, before facing him Wednesday, expressed appreciation.

“Of course we miss him,” said Pivetta, who faced the Braves Wednesday. “Just his presence alone, his leadership alone, is really great, especially for a lot of these young guys we have here. You can see that it’s (transferred) to some of our guys. Kutter has taken steps forward this year, he’s doing a tremendous job. Tanner Houck is doing an extraordinary job. And Garrett (Whitlock), before he got hurt, he was doing really well. You see these guys succeeding and that’s a testament to how good a leader Chris was to our club.”

Houck echoed the sentiment.

“He was a great mentor, great teammate, great guy off the field,” he said. “Miss having his leadership around, but at the same time, admire from afar and wish him the best.” As for what Houck learned from Sale: “It’s how to be a professional, a good teammate, a leader. How to go about your business and take care of what you have to on and off the field as a man. He’s lived such a fascinating life already. So many stories, so many life experiences, that you just try to absorb and take away the information that can help you in your journey.”

The Braves need this version of Sale. They’re down ace Spencer Strider for the season and Max Fried hasn’t yet consistently found his form. Sale’s reliability has been vital, especially as the team leans on its pitching until its offense awakens. Additionally, for a team that knows the value of starting pitching in the postseason, Sale looks like the type of player who can make an impact many months down the road, too.

And he hasn’t showed any hint of physical issues thus far. That’s the most important element.

“I’ve watched over the past few years how hard he’s worked and how he always wanted to be out there every fifth day,” Houck said. “God always had a slightly different plan for him. But at that same time, being a fan of the game, fan of his since I was younger, I wish him all the best. It’s good to see him out there every fifth day for sure.”

Pivetta added: “Watching him go through (injury) struggles, it means the world (to see him healthy). It accounts to how hard he works but also how resilient he is and how much he loves this game. He works really, really hard and he’s been through some low lows with injuries. To see him have success is really great and I just love to see him go out there each time and just pitch.”

Sale owns a 2.95 ERA with 42 strikeouts against seven walks in seven starts. The lanky lefty hasn’t just remained healthy; he looks like an ace again. The trade, so far, looks as good for the Braves as Sale’s slider did Wednesday.

“He’s been great,” Braves third baseman Austin Riley said. “Fierce competitor, bulldog, wants the ball. And he’s been great in the clubhouse. Fun to be around, very personable. I can see where (his old teammates) miss him. He’s been nothing but great since he’s been here. … It’s just his presence on the mound, that bulldog factor, I think, is what makes him unique. He just gets after it.”