Charlie Morton leads way as Braves handle Marlins again

1. In the series opener, Spencer Strider twirled a masterpiece, flirting with a no-hitter in the process.

In the second game, Charlie Morton dazzled, spinning a gem of his own.

Together, the two combined to hold the Marlins to one run over 15 innings. Miami only collected five hits over these first two contests.

On Tuesday, the Marlins arrived at Truist Park having scored the second-fewest runs in baseball. Then Morton held them in check to add to an impressive string of starts.

Dating to April 12 versus the Reds, no Braves starter has allowed more than three earned runs. Not all of these have been “quality starts” – which, by definition, must last at least six innings – but the Braves’ starting pitchers are giving their dangerous lineup a chance each night.

“For me, as a baseball fan, I like watching that. As a teammate and a friend, I like watching that and pulling for guys and seeing guys develop at the big-league level, have success at the big-league level,” Morton said. “That is nice to be part of a good pitching staff. I think the real rewarding part is how I come to the park and get to walk into a room full of really special guys. ... Some of those guys are pretty well established and to have the the quality of character that’s in that room is really special – not just on the pitching staff, but being in that room every day, it’s a rare thing.”

2. At 39 years old, most players decline – that is, if they aren’t already retired. Morton, on the other hand, is still going, seemingly devoid of the sharp decline most starters experience in their late 30s.

“Very impressive,” manager Brian Snitker said. “That’s a credit to Charlie and his dedication to what he’s doing, consistency, and how he approaches it and prepares.”

Morton surrendered only a run – on Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s third-inning solo shot – over seven innings. He struck out nine batters.

As we’ve established, the Marlins often aren’t an explosive offense. Their top three hitters pose a threat, but the rest of the lineup has holes in it.

Still, Morton’s dominance was impressive.

3. Who leads the Braves in home runs?

Not Ronald Acuña Jr., not Austin Riley, not Matt Olson …

But Ozzie Albies.

“I mean, he’s the best,” Acuña said through interpreter Franco García. “You guys know it, he knows it, everyone knows it. I think he’s starting to learn it, too.”

Albies homered twice – both from the right side – to bring his total to seven this season. His first homer, a sixth-inning solo blast, stretched the Braves’ lead to four runs. Then Eddie Rosario and Albies mashed back-to-back home runs in the eighth, which put the lead back at four after the Marlins scored two in the top half.

4. The Braves’ Nos. 7-9 hitters on this night – who are fighting for as much playing time as possible this season – fueled a fourth-inning outburst. One after the other, they changed the game.

In a tie game, Vaughn Grissom, optioned at the end of spring training and recently recalled for Orlando Arcia, hit a run-scoring single.

Sam Hilliard, a backup outfielder who is playing more with Harris on the injured list, laced a 103-mph RBI single.

Kevin Pillar smacked an RBI double. (Pillar later ran into the wall trying to rob an extra-base hit. He stayed in the game, though.)

Just like that, the Braves led by three runs. Those, of course, were enough for Morton, who continued dealing.

5. Tuesday marked the five-year anniversary of Acuña’s MLB debut.

To this point, he has two Silver Slugger Awards. He has made three All-Star Games. He even won National League Rookie of the Year in 2018.

“I’m just really content and happy to be here in the big leagues,” Acuña said. “It’s a dream come true and I’m just hoping for many more years in the big leagues to come.”

Braves 7, Marlins 4

Stat to know

3 - The Braves have hit back-to-back homers three times this season. Before Tuesday, they last did so on April 14 in Kansas City.

Quotable

“It’s one of those things where I’m living my dream right now. I notice it. As for the way I look at it, I’m just going to keep enjoying it and having fun.” - Acuña

Up next

Braves right-hander Bryce Elder, who has been terrific this season, will face reigning National League Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara in Wednesday’s game, which begins at 7:20 p.m.