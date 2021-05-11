Bryse Wilson will start for Braves Tuesday vs. Blue Jays

Wilson, 23, has made three starts this season. He has a 6.75 ERA across 12 innings, striking out six and walking five. The Braves already had an open roster spot after making a series of moves Monday.

This will be the latest audition for Wilson, who needs to make the most of every opportunity as he tries to secure a more permanent role with the organization in the future. The Braves have Wilson and Kyle Wright as young rotation depth in Triple-A. Righty Huascar Ynoa was initially considered in the same tier, but the 22-year-old has taken off in 2021 and been the team’s most productive starter thus far.