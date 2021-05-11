ajc logo
Bryse Wilson will start for Braves Tuesday vs. Blue Jays

Braves pitcher Bryse Wilson prepares to deliver against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first game of a doubleheader Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Truist Park in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)
Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Atlanta Braves | 24 minutes ago
By Gabriel Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Braves recalled right-hander Bryse Wilson to start the series opener against the Blue Jays Tuesday night.

Wilson, 23, has made three starts this season. He has a 6.75 ERA across 12 innings, striking out six and walking five. The Braves already had an open roster spot after making a series of moves Monday.

This will be the latest audition for Wilson, who needs to make the most of every opportunity as he tries to secure a more permanent role with the organization in the future. The Braves have Wilson and Kyle Wright as young rotation depth in Triple-A. Righty Huascar Ynoa was initially considered in the same tier, but the 22-year-old has taken off in 2021 and been the team’s most productive starter thus far.

Tuesday is a relatively big game for the Braves. They’re 17-17 and trying to move above .500 for the first time this season. Left-hander Robbie Ray will start for the Blue Jays, who swept the Braves earlier this month in Dunedin, Florida.

