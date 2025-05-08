Atlanta Braves
Atlanta Braves

Friedl hits 2 homers as Reds snap Braves’ 3-game win streak

Atlanta Braves outfielder Alex Verdugo catches a fly ball for the out on Cincinnati Reds' Spencer Steer during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, May 7, 2025, in Atlanta.
By CHARLES ODUM – Associated Press
1 hour ago

ATLANTA (AP) — TJ Friedl hit two home runs and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Atlanta Braves 4-3 on Wednesday night to snap a four-game losing streak despite losing right-hander Hunter Greene to a right groin injury after only three innings.

Greene struck out six batters and allowed only two hits in three scoreless innings. He was unable to complete his warmup before the fourth inning. Greene threw only two warmup pitches, including a pitch that hit the dirt, before stopping his routine.

The Reds provided no immediate details on the severity of the injury. Greene was escorted off the field with the Reds leading 4-0.

Left-hander Brent Suter (1-0) replaced Greene on the mound and gave up a fifth-inning homer to Braves rookie catcher Drake Baldwin.

Right-hander Emilio Pagán, who blew a save in the Braves’ 2-1 win in 10 innings on Tuesday night, pitched the ninth for his ninth save. Pagán gave up a two-out single to Michael Harris II before pinch-hitter Eddie Rosario struck out to end the game.

Right-hander Grant Holmes (2-3) gave up four runs on seven hits in 5 1/3 innings as Atlanta’s three-game winning streak ended.

Key moment

Friedl entered the game with only one homer before leading off the game with a blast off Holmes over the center field wall. Friedl led off the third inning with his third homer to almost the same spot, giving the Reds a 3-0 lead.

Key stat

Greene threw 114 pitches, the high mark for any pitcher in the majors this season, in his last start, a 6-1 win over Washington on Friday night. Greene had a season-high 12 strikeouts in the win.

Up next

The four-game series ends Thursday night when Reds LHP Nick Lodolo (3-3, 3.27) faces Braves RHP Spencer Schwellenbach (1-3, 3.92). Schwellenbach has lost his last three decisions.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Cincinnati Reds' Hunter Greene pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Wednesday, May 7, 2025, in Atlanta.

Cincinnati Reds' TJ Friedl celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Wednesday, May 7, 2025, in Atlanta.

Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) tags Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz (44) out after he slid past the base during the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, May 7, 2025, in Atlanta.

