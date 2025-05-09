Atlanta Braves
Atlanta Braves

Braves rally to take down Reds in 11 innings, 5-4

Drake Baldwin’s single brings home Ozzie Albies with winning run
Reds Braves Baseball
Reds Braves Baseball
Reds Braves Baseball
Reds Braves Baseball
Reds Braves Baseball
Reds Braves Baseball
Reds Braves Baseball
Reds Braves Baseball
Reds Braves Baseball
1 / 9
Atlanta Braves' Eli White (36) celebrates with Drake Baldwin, right, after hitting a walk off RBI during the eleventh inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Thursday, May 8, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
By BILL TROCCHI – Associated Press
46 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Drake Baldwin hit an RBI single in the 11th inning to drive in automatic runner Ozzie Albies and give the Braves their fourth win in their last five games, 5-4 over the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday night.

Scott Blewett (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings to pick up the win.

The Braves forced extra innings with a two-run rally in the ninth inning. Eli White bunted home Albies with the first run and Michael Harris II drove in pinch runner Eddie Rosario with a single to left field. Harris was 3 for 5 with two RBIs.

Taylor Rogers (1-1) took the loss.

Rookie Rece Hinds hit a tie-breaking two-run homer off Raisel Iglesias in the ninth inning to give the Reds a 4-2 lead. He was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a walk in his second game of the season with the Reds.

Reds catcher Jose Trevino was 3 for 4 with three doubles and an RBI.

Spencer Schwellenbach lasted six innings and gave up five hits, one run, two walks, five strikeouts. It was his sixth quality start of the season in eight outings and came after he struggled against the Dodgers in his last start.

Reds manager Terry Francona was ejected in the 11th inning for arguing a caught stealing call at second base.

Key moment

In the 11th, Baldwin threw out Blake Dunn stealing to end the inning and gives the Braves a chance to win.

Key stat

Braves reliever Pierce Johnson has retired 25 straight batters in his last eight appearances covering 8 1/3 innings. He has nine strikeouts during that stretch.

Up next

RHP Bryce Elder (2-1, 5.06 ERA) opens a three-game series for the Braves at Pittsburgh against LHP Bailey Falter (1-3, 5.06) on Friday. The Reds will continue their seven-game road trip at Houston where RHP Nick Martinez (1-3, 4.19) will face Astros RHP Hunter Brown (5-1, 1.67) on Friday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley runs to first base on a double during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Thursday, May 8, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna runs to first base on a single during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Thursday, May 8, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves' Drake Baldwin hits a walk off RBI single to beat the Cincinnati Reds during the eleventh inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 8, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

The Dodgers had another hot start to the season, and with the Braves' 0-7 start, it's an uphill climb to catch up. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves aren’t close to Dodgers’ level, but they have time to get there

After avoiding series sweep Sunday, Atlanta’s injury-plagued roster has work to do.

Austin Riley’s two homers continue his surge, help Braves avoid sweep

Braves and Dodgers play into Sunday morning, but Atlanta loses series

The Latest

Driveline Baseball developed this workload monitor, which Spencer Strider began using in September 2024. It tracks his throws, both in quantity and intensity. (Justin Toscano/AJC)

Credit: Photo by Justin Toscano/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

What is the black band on Spencer Strider’s arm? How a workload monitor helps him

2h ago

Braves again fall short of .500 mark, 3-game win streak ends in loss to Reds

Braves Report: Snitker’s odd decision

Featured

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., speaks at the Johnny Mercer Theatre Civic Center, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, in Savannah, Ga. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Credit: AP

‘MAGA warrior’ Buddy Carter jumps into Georgia Senate race against Ossoff

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter launches Georgia Senate bid to unseat Jon Ossoff

$110M Ponzi scheme investors lose appeals against Oppenheimer

Retirees who invested their life savings in a Marietta man’s $110 million Ponzi scheme have lost their lawsuits against his former employer, Oppenheimer.

Dalton college student joins father in ICE detention after traffic stop

The back-to-back arrests of the Dalton father and daughter illustrate the risks of getting behind the wheel for immigrants living in the country without legal status.