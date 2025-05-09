Braves rally to take down Reds in 11 innings, 5-4

Taylor Rogers (1-1) took the loss.

Rookie Rece Hinds hit a tie-breaking two-run homer off Raisel Iglesias in the ninth inning to give the Reds a 4-2 lead. He was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a walk in his second game of the season with the Reds.

Reds catcher Jose Trevino was 3 for 4 with three doubles and an RBI.

Spencer Schwellenbach lasted six innings and gave up five hits, one run, two walks, five strikeouts. It was his sixth quality start of the season in eight outings and came after he struggled against the Dodgers in his last start.

Reds manager Terry Francona was ejected in the 11th inning for arguing a caught stealing call at second base.

Key moment

In the 11th, Baldwin threw out Blake Dunn stealing to end the inning and gives the Braves a chance to win.

Key stat

Braves reliever Pierce Johnson has retired 25 straight batters in his last eight appearances covering 8 1/3 innings. He has nine strikeouts during that stretch.

Up next

RHP Bryce Elder (2-1, 5.06 ERA) opens a three-game series for the Braves at Pittsburgh against LHP Bailey Falter (1-3, 5.06) on Friday. The Reds will continue their seven-game road trip at Houston where RHP Nick Martinez (1-3, 4.19) will face Astros RHP Hunter Brown (5-1, 1.67) on Friday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP