Austin Riley’s two homers continue his surge, help Braves avoid sweep

A notoriously slow starter, Riley’s career OPS leaps from .795 in March and April to .851 in May. Riley peaks in July and August with a .955 and .867 OPS, respectively. But given the Braves’ offensive inconsistencies, they could certainly use Riley catching fire a bit earlier.

It seems like he is. Riley started the season 3-for-27 (.111) during the team’s horrific opening road trip. He hit .313 with an .839 OPS over the next 27 games leading into his two-homer Sunday.

Riley acknowledged this is one of his better starts despite not yet feeling comfortable at the plate.

“Not terrible, not great,” Riley said when asked to describe how he’s felt at the plate. “The numbers are there for the most part, but the strikeouts have been the biggest thing I’m not liking. And obviously not walking. So trying to hone in on that and if I do that, everything will build off of it. Statistically, it’s actually probably one of the better starts to my career. So I’m pleased with that. Take it for what it’s worth and build on that.”

If this continues, Riley could make a strong case to start at third base in the All-Star Game, which will be held in July at Truist Park. That’s a long way away, but Riley has surged as perhaps the most productive at his position.

Riley’s eight homers rank second among NL third baseman (behind Eugenio Suarez’s 10, four of which came in one game). His 24 RBIs and .847 OPS lead the league. That’s a pace that’d earn him a third All-Star appearance. And it’d help the Braves pull themselves out of a disappointing start.

“For a while there, his batting average wasn’t showing the at-bats he’d been having,” starter Bryce Elder said. “His average has creeped up there (.292). He’s hitting the ball hard and putting together good at-bats. The quality hitter he is, it was just a matter of time. It’s coming at a big time right now.”

A historical note: Riley’s two homers Sunday moved him past David Justice (160) for 14th in franchise history and 10th in Atlanta history (h/t @BravesHistorian).

The Braves continue their homestand Monday when they open a four-game series against the Reds. Cincinnati has emerged as one of the season’s early surprises, posting a 18-17 record that has them three games behind the Cubs in the National League Central.