Braves Vice President Dana Brown hired as Houston Astros general manager

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
42 minutes ago

The Braves suffered a loss Thursday.

The Houston Astros hired Dana Brown, the Braves’ vice president of scouting, as their new general manager.

Since 2019, Brown helped the Braves stock their farm system with elite talent. Among the players drafted during his tenure as scouting director: Michael Harris, Spencer Strider and Vaughn Grissom, who all have made it to the majors.

“We are excited to have Dana join our organization,” Astros owner Jim Crane said in a release. “He brings championship-caliber experience to our team and is the right fit for us to continue to deliver a winning franchise on and off the field. We welcome Dana and his family to the Astros family.”

