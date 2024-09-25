Braves topple Mets in opener to pull within a half-game of wild-card spot

“It felt good,” Harris said. “Big series, just have to come out swinging, get runs early. That’s what we did tonight. The pitching was phenomenal. … We just have to come out (and do the same thing) the next two days, too.”

Harris, who missed two months with a hamstring injury and returned in mid-August, is hitting .486 with five homers, nine RBIs and 11 runs scored over his last eight games.

“It’s a good time of year to get hot,” manager Brian Snitker said.

If the Braves have any hope of a real postseason run, they’ll need a few of their premier hitters to catch fire. Harris is on the right track.

2. The Braves collected three hits with runners in scoring position in the third inning, which might be considered a miracle to anyone who’s followed this club recently. The Braves mostly played small ball against Luis Severino in the frame, building an early three-run lead that never felt threatened.

“Moving runners, getting us a productive out away from scoring a run; we did that a couple times tonight and kept adding on, which is good because you have to against (the Mets),” Snitker said. “These guys have been playing some of the best baseball in baseball.”

3. Rookie sensation Spencer Schwellenbach delivered in his highest-pressure start to date. Schwellenbach held the Mets’ red-hot offense to one run on three hits over seven innings. The lone damage came on Mark Vientos’ solo shot in Schwellenbach’s last inning.

As injuries piled up, the Braves needed a pleasant surprise. Schwellenbach has been far more than that. Since his surprising May promotion from Double-A Mississippi – “It feels like yesterday but also feels like a long time ago,” Schwellenbach says – he’s been a staple in the rotation. In fact, he’s impressed so much against good competition that the Braves should feel confident with him in the postseason, should they get there.

“That’s the biggest stage of his young career,” Snitker said. “He’s getting to be one of those guys who’s not going to surprise me ever. The situation, how he handles himself, the game doesn’t speed up on him; he’s probably more (ticked) he didn’t make a couple of those plays, than anything.”

4. Schwellenbach’s success has largely come against quality opposition. Seven of his eight wins came against teams at or above .500. In two starts against the Mets, Schwellenbach has surrendered three runs across 14 innings. He also posted a 2.45 ERA in three starts against the Phillies (18-1/3 innings).

5. With the victory, the Braves can tie the Mets for a wild-card spot with a win Wednesday. Also, this series’ winner will secure the head-to-head tiebreaker. There’s no longer a game 163 to determine which team makes the playoffs, so if the Braves and Mets finish with equal records, this series’ winner would move forward.

The win also pulled the Braves within a half-game of Arizona for the third wild-card spot.

It’s possible for both the Braves and Mets to make the postseason if the Diamondbacks falter, but the Braves and Mets would prefer to win their way into the tournament, of course.

“That’s a nice win,” Snitker said.

It remains to be seen, though, if the clubs will complete this series uninterrupted with Tropical Storm Helene barreling toward Atlanta. The forecast projects heavy rain over the next two days.

Snitker said there’s been no indication the teams could try a doubleheader Wednesday. There’s a chance the teams might be forced to reconvene in Atlanta next Monday (Sept. 30) for a makeup game if necessary. Thursday’s game, especially, looks unlikely to be played due to inclement weather.

Stat to know

15 -- The Braves are a season-best 15 games over .500.

Quotable

“He’s the best center fielder in baseball.” – Schwellenbach on Harris

Up next

The Braves and Mets continue their series Wednesday – weather permitting – as NL Cy Young favorite Chris Sale (18-3, 2.38) faces Mets lefty David Peterson (9-3, 3.08).