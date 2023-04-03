BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: NASA reveals astronauts for moon mission next year
X

Braves to retire Andruw Jones’ No. 25

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
37 minutes ago

The Braves will retire the No. 25, worn by outfielder Andruw Jones, the team announced Monday. Jones will be honored in a ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 9, before the Braves play the Pirates.

“It’s a great honor getting your number retired,” Jones said in a statement. “You don’t think about things like that while you’re playing. You just play the game you love. I’m thankful to the Braves for giving me the opportunity to play the game I love. Being the first kid from Curaçao to have his jersey retired is also an honor. So many kids who grew up there watching me play and this will give them hope on what they can do in their careers.”

Jones signed with the Braves in 1993 as an amateur free agent and made his Major League debut in August of 1996. Two months later, at the age of 19, Jones became the youngest player to hit a home run in the World Series, when he had a two-homer game in Game 1 of the 1996 Series against the Yankees.

During his 12 seasons with the Braves, Jones won 10 straight Gold Glove Awards and was voted to the all-star team five times. In 2005 he won the Silver Slugger Award, the NL Hank Aaron Award and the Major League Player of the Year. Jones finished his Major League career with 1,933 hits, 1,289 RBIs and 434 home runs. He was inducted into the Braves Hall of Fame in 2016.

“Andruw Jones is one of the most dynamic, beloved players to ever wear a Braves uniform,” Braves Chairman Terry McGuirk said in a statement. “His impact on this organization far outlives his playing days, and this number retirement is a well-deserved honor.”

Jones will become the 11th Braves player to have his number retired. Nine of the numbers retired were worn by players and a manager who are in the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Braves retired numbers:

3 – Dale Murphy

6 – Bobby Cox

10 – Chipper Jones

21 – Warren Spahn

29 – John Smoltz

31 – Greg Maddux

35 – Phil Niekro

41 – Eddie Mathews

42 – Jackie Robinson*

44 – Hank Aaron

47 – Tom Glavine

*Number retired by all Major League Baseball clubs

About the Author

Follow Justin Toscano on twitter

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP photo/Alex Brandon

Shuster’s debut, Murphy’s cannon: Five observations from Braves’ loss to Nationals17h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Anderson roughed up, Grissom homers in Gwinnett’s one-run loss
14h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Kirby Smart evaluates quarterbacks after Georgia’s first scrimmage

Credit: ARVIN TEMKAR / AJC

Linebacker Demontrae Gaston commits to Georgia Tech

Credit: ARVIN TEMKAR / AJC

Linebacker Demontrae Gaston commits to Georgia Tech

Credit: AP

LSU wins 1st NCAA championship, beating Clark and Iowa
16h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP photo/Alex Brandon

AJC Braves Report: Braves take the opening series in DC
4h ago
AJC Braves Report: Braves take opening series in DC
6h ago
Anderson roughed up, Grissom homers in Gwinnett’s one-run loss
14h ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy of Tim Wilson

Teenager makes amazing recovery after baseball accident
Dear Atlanta: I’m ready to listen and work on your behalf - From the AJC editor
Trump indicted: The New York and Georgia cases compared
countdown background
3
D
7
H
57
M
10
S
Home Opener
closing-icon
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top