Braves to retire Andruw Jones’ No. 25

“It’s a great honor getting your number retired,” Jones said in a statement. “You don’t think about things like that while you’re playing. You just play the game you love. I’m thankful to the Braves for giving me the opportunity to play the game I love. Being the first kid from Curaçao to have his jersey retired is also an honor. So many kids who grew up there watching me play and this will give them hope on what they can do in their careers.”

Jones signed with the Braves in 1993 as an amateur free agent and made his Major League debut in August of 1996. Two months later, at the age of 19, Jones became the youngest player to hit a home run in the World Series, when he had a two-homer game in Game 1 of the 1996 Series against the Yankees.