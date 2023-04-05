Braves sweep Cardinals in dominant fashion, have won five of six to start season

And at times, the games didn’t even feel as close as those scores indicated.

The Braves’ bats crushed St. Louis’ starting pitching. The Braves’ starting pitchers kept a dangerous Cardinals lineup quiet, and the bullpen followed suit. And in one game, the Braves played one of the better team defensive games you’ll see.

This was as complete a series sweep as you can imagine.

The Braves are 5-1 and out to an early lead in the division.

On Wednesday, the Braves followed a familiar script as they hammered the Cardinals’ starting pitcher. This time, they scored five runs off Miles Mikolas, including jumping to a three-run lead before their guy, Bryce Elder, even took the hill.

Ronald Acuña Jr. led off the game with a single, then scored from first, with his helmet flying off as he raced around the bases, on Matt Olson’s double. Three innings later, Acuña scored from first again on an Olson double.

In between those two plays, Austin Riley brought home Olson with a single in the first and Olson homered – his third of the season – in the second inning.

The Braves led by four runs after two innings and by five after four frames. Meanwhile, the Cardinals stayed at zero.

Elder, recalled to start for the injured Max Fried, hurled six shutout innings. He saw a couple of situations that could’ve undone him, but escaped them. He allowed only two hits, and one came on a pop-up that was ruled a hit because it fell to the ground after Braves defenders had a miscommunication. Elder walked three batters, but struck out six.

And yes, the Braves swept this series without Fried, Spencer Strider or Kyle Wright. Instead, Charlie Morton (Monday), Dylan Dodd (Tuesday) and Elder shut down St. Louis. The bullpen never coughed up the leads it inherited.

Braves 5, Cardinals 2

After Elder exited, Michael Tonkin, Dylan Lee, Collin McHugh and Jesse Chavez combined to preserve the lead and send the Braves back to Atlanta with an impressive sweep.

The Braves played great defense, too. In the eighth inning, Michael Harris II made a leaping catch at the wall to rob the Cardinals of at least one run. In the ninth, with a man on first, Olson caught a liner and dove back to first for the double play that gave the Braves two outs.

McHugh allowed one run in the ninth, forcing Snitker to go with Chavez, who got Tommy Edman to pop up in foul territory for the final out.

In February, the Braves departed for North Port, Florida, where they went through a month and a half of spring training. They began the season with a week on the road.

Now, they finally head home, where they’ll welcome the Padres to Truist Park from Thursday through Sunday. Strider will start the home opener.

The Braves couldn’t have asked for a better start to the season. Through a handful of games, they’ve played exactly like, well, a stacked team.