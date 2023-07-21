Braves sign 20 of their 21 draft picks

The Braves signed 20 of 21 selections from the 2023 MLB draft.

The only unsigned pick was Kansas State infielder Brady Day, whom the Braves selected in the 12th round. Day was a third-year sophomore in 2023 and might be drafted higher next year if he continues to improve.

The Braves signed each of their first 12 picks. Fifteen of the Braves’ 20 signings are from NCAA Division I programs. The other five are two high schoolers, two junior-college players and one division II player.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Braves

Last week, the Braves signed first-round pick Hurston Waldrep, a right-handed pitcher, for $2,997,500. The slot value for the pick was $3,270,500.

One surprise, if only looking at the numbers from this season: Second-round pick Drue Hackenberg, another righty, signed for $1,997,500 when the slot value for that pick was $1,369,300. But Hackenberg was a draft-eligible sophomore, which provided him with extra leverage. And the Braves obviously saw potential in him – something they could develop. Based on their recent track record, they probably deserve to be trusted.

Both high school selections received over-slot signing bonuses.

Outfield Isaiah Drake, who went to North Atlanta High, signed for $747,500. The slot value was $367,500, so the Braves paid him an above-slot bonus to keep him from playing for Georgia Tech.

Garrett Baumann, a 6-foot-8 prep righty, signed for $747,500. That fourth-round selection had a slot value of $521,800.