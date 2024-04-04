Atlanta Braves

Braves Report podcast: Previewing home opener against Diamondbacks

Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Tuesday, April 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By AJC Sports
1 minute ago

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, beat reporter Justin Toscano and host Barrett Sallee preview the home-opening series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The duo will also recap the first week of the season and set up this weekend’s action at Truist Park.

Barrett also shares his favorite home opening day memories.

Follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode.

For more podcasts from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, please visit our podcast page.

