Braves Report podcast: Previewing home opener against Diamondbacks

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, beat reporter Justin Toscano and host Barrett Sallee preview the home-opening series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The duo will also recap the first week of the season and set up this weekend’s action at Truist Park.
Barrett also shares his favorite home opening day memories.
Follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode.
