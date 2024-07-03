Braves Report podcast: What to do at the trade deadline

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, host Barrett Sallee recaps the Braves’ 5-3 loss to the San Francisco Giants in the series opener Tuesday.
Barrett is also joined by AJC sports and features writer Gabe Burns to discuss what the Braves should do at the trade deadline.
AJC Braves beat reporter Justin Toscano takes us “Inside the Clubhouse.”
Hear from Braves manager Brian Snitker too.
