Atlanta Braves

Braves Report podcast: What to do at the trade deadline

San Francisco Giants designated hitter Jorge Soler, a former Braves player, talks with second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) and designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (20) before their game at Truist Park, Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

San Francisco Giants designated hitter Jorge Soler, a former Braves player, talks with second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) and designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (20) before their game at Truist Park, Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)
By AJC Sports
1 hour ago

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, host Barrett Sallee recaps the Braves’ 5-3 loss to the San Francisco Giants in the series opener Tuesday.

Barrett is also joined by AJC sports and features writer Gabe Burns to discuss what the Braves should do at the trade deadline.

AJC Braves beat reporter Justin Toscano takes us “Inside the Clubhouse.”

Hear from Braves manager Brian Snitker too.

Follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”

For more podcasts from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, please visit our podcast page.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Friends mourn ‘fantastic, wonderful family’ from Georgia killed in plane crash

Cobb again spills treated wastewater into Lake Allatoona

Credit: Steve Schaefer /

Immigrants celebrate new U.S. citizenship before Independence Day

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Proposed Cobb budget plays catch-up, funding new staff, raising pay for public safety

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Proposed Cobb budget plays catch-up, funding new staff, raising pay for public safety

Credit: TNS

Gas prices tick up, but far below previous highs as drivers set Fourth
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Evidence that Braves’ Reynaldo López deserves to be an All-Star
1h ago
Braves cannot come up with big hit in series-opening loss to Giants
2h ago
Braves reliever Tyler Matzek on his injury and his current progress
Featured

Credit: NYT

Parts of Fulton County Trump case could be gutted by Supreme Court immunity decision
Go Guide: What to know if you’re running the AJC Peachtree Road Race
Atlanta fireworks shows and festive events that can make your July 4th spectacular