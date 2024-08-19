Atlanta Braves

Braves Report: A winning road trip and another injury

Atlanta Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia, left, and left fielder Jarred Kelenic, right, celebrate a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

By AJC Sports
16 minutes ago

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, AJC sports reporter Sarah Spencer and AJC Braves beat reporter Justin Toscano recap the Braves’ west coast road trip that resulted in a 6-4 record. It did come with a price as Austin Riley left Sunday’s game with a hand injury after being hit by a pitch.

Hear from Braves manager Brian Snitker.

Also, Sarah and Justin answer your mailbag questions.

