Braves Report: A winning road trip and another injury

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, AJC sports reporter Sarah Spencer and AJC Braves beat reporter Justin Toscano recap the Braves’ west coast road trip that resulted in a 6-4 record. It did come with a price as Austin Riley left Sunday’s game with a hand injury after being hit by a pitch.
Hear from Braves manager Brian Snitker.
Also, Sarah and Justin answer your mailbag questions.
Follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”
For more podcasts from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, please visit our podcast page.
About the Author