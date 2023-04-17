BreakingNews
5 arrested after abused Georgia teen left at Glynn County hospital
X

Braves reliever Lucas Luetge hits injured list as team activates ace Max Fried

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
51 minutes ago

SAN DIEGO – The Braves activated Max Fried from the injured list.

In the process, another member of the opening-day roster hit the injured list.

The Braves placed Lucas Luetge on the 15-day injured list, backdated to April 14, with left bicep inflammation. Luetge, the latest member of Atlanta’s bullpen to hit the IL, isn’t eligible to return until April 29.

Luetge, a lefty, has allowed six earned runs over 6-2/3 innings this season. He has struck out six batters and walked four.

He hadn’t pitched since April 12, when he allowed an earned run over two innings, but teams can only backdate injured list placements a maximum of three days.

As announced Sunday, Fried will start Monday’s series opener in San Diego. It’ll be his first outing since opening day on March 30, when he exited early after suffering a left hamstring strain while running to cover first base.

From Atlanta’s projected bullpen, closer Raisel Iglesias, Collin McHugh and now Luetge are all on the injured list. Iglesias began the year on the injured list.

McHugh (right shoulder inflammation) is eligible to return on Friday. He seems closer than Iglesias, who is currently working through his throwing progression but can return when he’s ready.

At this point, the Braves are also without Michael Harris II, Travis d’Arnaud and Orlando Arcia. Despite dealing with injuries, the Braves arrived in San Diego with the second-best record in baseball, and the best in the National League.

About the Author

Follow Justin Toscano on twitter

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Is Jalen Carter the real deal or a potential NFL bust?8h ago

Credit: AP

After dealing with hamstring strain, Max Fried will start for Braves on Monday in San...
21h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

5 things we learned from Georgia’s G-Day game

Credit: Bob Andres

5 observations from Georgia Tech’s spring game
23h ago

Credit: Bob Andres

5 observations from Georgia Tech’s spring game
23h ago

Credit: AP Photo/Charlie Reidel

Braves pull ahead of Royals in ninth inning for sweep, sixth straight win
22h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP Photo/Charlie Reidel

AJC Braves Report podcast: It’s six in a row for the Braves
7h ago
Braves show it all as they complete sweep with 5-4 win
20h ago
After dealing with hamstring strain, Max Fried will start for Braves on Monday in San...
21h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Deadly Alabama shooting underscores grim link between guns, youths in America
3h ago
High school football player among 4 killed in Alabama shooting
5h ago
Updated: GHSA takes aim at recruiting of middle school athletes
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top