Braves reliever Lucas Luetge hits injured list as team activates ace Max Fried

As announced Sunday, Fried will start Monday’s series opener in San Diego. It’ll be his first outing since opening day on March 30, when he exited early after suffering a left hamstring strain while running to cover first base.

From Atlanta’s projected bullpen, closer Raisel Iglesias, Collin McHugh and now Luetge are all on the injured list. Iglesias began the year on the injured list.

McHugh (right shoulder inflammation) is eligible to return on Friday. He seems closer than Iglesias, who is currently working through his throwing progression but can return when he’s ready.

At this point, the Braves are also without Michael Harris II, Travis d’Arnaud and Orlando Arcia. Despite dealing with injuries, the Braves arrived in San Diego with the second-best record in baseball, and the best in the National League.