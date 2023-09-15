Braves reliever Jesse Chavez sharp in Triple-A outing

Braves reliever Jesse Chavez struck out the side in the sixth inning in his second rehab appearance with Gwinnett as the Stripers defeated the Jumbo Shrimp 9-4 in Triple-A on Thursday night in Jacksonville.

Chavez, recovering from a microfracture in his left shin, threw 15 pitches, 12 for strikes.

In his first rehab outing Tuesday, Chavez also tossed a scoreless inning, allowing two hits and a walk. He struck out one batter.

Alan Rangel settled down after allowing three early runs and pitched five innings in his first Triple-A win Thursday, and six different players drove in runs for Gwinnett (66-73). Rangel gave up six hits, walked two and struck out four.

The Stripers’ Vaughn Grissom, in his first game back off the Injured List, went 1-for-6 with a single to extend his on-base streak to 42 games and his hitting streak to 14 games. The on-base streak is tied for the second-longest in the International League this year.

Grissom is hitting .330.