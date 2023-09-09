Braves recall Dylan Dodd to start Saturday’s game vs. Pirates

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves
By
1 hour ago
X

The Braves recalled left-hander Dylan Dodd to start Saturday’s game against the Pirates as the team altered its rotation for the sake of extra rest for the pitchers. Veteran Charlie Morton would’ve started otherwise.

Dodd, 25, has a 7.40 ERA over five starts this season. He most recently pitched in the majors June 14, when he allowed five runs in four innings against the Tigers. Dodd had an exceptional spring training that put him on the radar, but in general, he’s struggled this season. He has a 6.23 ERA across 15 games in the minors, as well.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Braves

Despite Dodd’s lackluster results in the majors, the Braves have nonetheless won four of his five outings. They will clinch a postseason berth with a victory Saturday. It will be a special night regardless with the team retiring beloved outfielder Andruw Jones’ jersey No. 25.

The Braves optioned reliever Ben Heller to Triple-A Gwinnett to open a spot for Dodd. Heller pitched a scoreless inning Friday. The team hasn’t announced its starter for Sunday’s series finale.

About the Author

Follow Gabriel Burns on facebookFollow Gabriel Burns on twitter

Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink

Code complaint endangers Dunwoody’s beloved ‘Dino House’4h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

2 found fatally shot outside SE Atlanta home
1h ago

Credit: AJC

AJC SPECIAL REPORT
Georgia leading nation in new juvenile lifers

Atlanta police training site is awash in history - and buried mysteries
4h ago

Atlanta police training site is awash in history - and buried mysteries
4h ago

Credit: Caroline Silva

Family of deacon who died during arrest in Atlanta views body camera footage
16h ago
The Latest

Braves’ offense, Bryce Elder lead series-opening win over Pirates
12h ago
Braves’ Ronald Acuña needs five home runs for historic 40-60 season
12h ago
Braves magic number watch: 1 game for playoffs, 8 games for division
13h ago
Featured

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Week 4 Georgia high school football scoreboard
11h ago
YOUR HEALTH
With COVID-19 rising in Georgia, updates on booster vaccines and symptoms
Meet the 34-year-old judge who will oversee Trump prosecution in Georgia
countdown background
0
D
0
H
0
M
0
S
Home Opener
closing-icon
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top