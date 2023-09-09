Braves recall Dylan Dodd to start Saturday’s game vs. Pirates

The Braves recalled left-hander Dylan Dodd to start Saturday’s game against the Pirates as the team altered its rotation for the sake of extra rest for the pitchers. Veteran Charlie Morton would’ve started otherwise.

Dodd, 25, has a 7.40 ERA over five starts this season. He most recently pitched in the majors June 14, when he allowed five runs in four innings against the Tigers. Dodd had an exceptional spring training that put him on the radar, but in general, he’s struggled this season. He has a 6.23 ERA across 15 games in the minors, as well.

Despite Dodd’s lackluster results in the majors, the Braves have nonetheless won four of his five outings. They will clinch a postseason berth with a victory Saturday. It will be a special night regardless with the team retiring beloved outfielder Andruw Jones’ jersey No. 25.

The Braves optioned reliever Ben Heller to Triple-A Gwinnett to open a spot for Dodd. Heller pitched a scoreless inning Friday. The team hasn’t announced its starter for Sunday’s series finale.