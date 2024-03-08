Braves reassign Ken Giles to minor league camp, option two more

NORTH PORT, Fla. — The Braves further trimmed their roster by three players Friday.
They optioned lefty Ray Kerr and outfielder J.P. Martinez to Triple-A Gwinnett. They also reassigned righty Ken Giles to minor league camp.
Kerr has a 5.79 ERA in five games this spring, at times showing erratic command. Martinez is 2-for-15 (.133) with a double in eight games. Both players were acquired this winter as upper-level organizational depth.
Giles, an accomplished eight-year veteran, generally has impressed in a small sample size. He notched two perfect appearances before a leadoff walk bit him Thursday, leading to a run scoring on a softly hit single.
The 33-year-old Giles still could be a factor in the Braves’ bullpen as he builds himself up. He’s made only five MLB appearances – all last season for the Mariners – since the truncated 2020 campaign, in which he only pitched in four games.
The Braves have 42 players in camp. They open the regular season March 28 in Philadelphia.
About the Author
Credit: AP