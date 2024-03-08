Braves reassign Ken Giles to minor league camp, option two more

NORTH PORT, Fla. — The Braves further trimmed their roster by three players Friday.

They optioned lefty Ray Kerr and outfielder J.P. Martinez to Triple-A Gwinnett. They also reassigned righty Ken Giles to minor league camp.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Braves

Kerr has a 5.79 ERA in five games this spring, at times showing erratic command. Martinez is 2-for-15 (.133) with a double in eight games. Both players were acquired this winter as upper-level organizational depth.

Giles, an accomplished eight-year veteran, generally has impressed in a small sample size. He notched two perfect appearances before a leadoff walk bit him Thursday, leading to a run scoring on a softly hit single.

The 33-year-old Giles still could be a factor in the Braves’ bullpen as he builds himself up. He’s made only five MLB appearances – all last season for the Mariners – since the truncated 2020 campaign, in which he only pitched in four games.

The Braves have 42 players in camp. They open the regular season March 28 in Philadelphia.