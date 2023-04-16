Braves pull ahead of Royals in ninth inning for sweep, sixth straight win

Two innings later, Vaughn Grissom singled down the right-field line to score Ozzie Albies, who had doubled, for the go-ahead run. And in the bottom of the ninth, A.J. Minter earned his third save.

Up next: Three games in San Diego versus the Padres, who took three of four when the teams met at Truist Park last weekend. Two of baseball’s best teams will meet again, this time for three games.

Grab your popcorn. April series don’t get much better.

Before heading to San Diego, the Braves arrived in Kansas City, where a young Royals squad is trying to validate its organization’s rebuilding efforts. There is talent here, but these Royals might be years away. Then again, a series versus the Braves is a difficult task.

Atlanta dominated the first two games, then almost lost the third. That it won the finale is a testament to the Braves’ depth. They can beat teams from many different angles.

Kyle Wright, eager to have better results than in his regular-season debut, allowed two runs over 5 2/3 innings. A three-run third inning carried the Braves’ offensive output versus veteran right-hander Zack Greinke.

In that third inning, Matt Olson smoked a sinking liner that got under the right fielder’s glove and rolled to the warning track. Olson raced around the horn for a triple as two runs scored. Then Austin Riley lifted a sacrifice fly.

An inning later, Albies launched a solo homer to right field, his third blast of the season. Albies, one batter who has struggled to get going, drove in five runs over the final two games of the series. Then he became the winning run in the ninth.

Wright struck out six batters. He walked three and allowed four hits.

Wright faced the most trouble in the third inning, when he loaded the bases – with no outs – on two singles and his own error. The error occurred because he fielded a sacrifice bunt and turned to third, where Riley wasn’t to the bag yet. Wright quickly spun to first, but his throw didn’t make it in time. Somehow, Wright only surrendered one run in that inning.

Over their run of five straight National League East titles, the Braves have seemed somewhat unflappable. When adversity hits, they stay the course. One thing happens, then another. It doesn’t shake them.

Max Fried went on the injured list, and Bryce Elder stepped in and performed well.

Michael Harris II suffered an injury, and Sam Hilliard has filled in nicely.

Travis d’Arnaud went down, and Sean Murphy had an outstanding week.

Regardless of what happens, the Braves keep rolling. And now, they’re onto San Diego, where they’ll have a rematch with the Padres.