Atlanta Braves

Braves prospect Hurston Waldrep to begin season at Double-A Mississippi

Atlanta Braves pitcher Hurston Waldrep throws in the bullpen during spring training workouts at CoolToday Park, Monday, February, 19, 2024, in North Port, Florida. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

By AJC Sports
28 minutes ago

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Pitcher Hurston Waldrep, the No. 24 overall selection by the Braves in the 2023 MLB draft, will begin the season with the organization’s Double-A squad in Mississippi.

Waldrep produced two scoreless innings during his first experience at a major-league camp earlier this month. He allowed two hits while striking out five and walking four in 4-1/3 innings.

“I’ve been really impressed with the maturity and how he’s gone about it,” manager Brian Snitker said after Waldrep’s March 8 outing against the Pirates. “I love the stuff, the young man. I’ve been very impressed with him in his first big-league camp. I’ve thought he’s handled himself really, really well.”

Home Opener