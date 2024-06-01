Braves promote pitching prospect Hurston Waldrep to Triple-A Gwinnett

Waldrep’s promotion puts him on MLB’s doorstep. The Braves called up former teammate Spencer Schwellenbach to start earlier this week, but Waldrep’s time shouldn’t be far away. A first-round pick out of Florida last summer, Waldrep was expected to make a quick ascension to the majors, especially with his lauded attacking mentality.

The Braves have rotated the fifth-starter spot, and they’re clearly in no rush to summon Waldrep, allowing him to develop at his own pace in the minors. But he’s an obvious option as the summer progresses; certainly, if he continues his success, he could make his debut at some point this season.

Waldrep could factor into the Braves’ future rotation plans. Max Fried is a free agent following the season. The same goes for Charlie Morton, who has contemplated retirement. Spencer Strider’s availability to begin the 2025 season is to be determined, but regardless, the Braves need starting pitching.

Perhaps Waldrep can earn a spot, but for now, he’ll try to keep his promising season going in Gwinnett.

The Braves also sent infielder/pitcher David Fletcher down from Gwinnett to Mississippi. The utility infielder has found some success as a knuckleballer lately. Off the field, he’s part of an MLB investigation regarding allegations that he bet on sports with an illegal bookie.