Austin Riley, Matt Olson react to Jurickson Profar’s suspension

“I talked to the guys, and Jurickson earlier as well,” Snitker said. “I hate it for our club and our team. But Major League Baseball has their program, and we need to honor that. It’s just going to afford an opportunity for someone else.”

The team and Profar each released a statement. Braves players were asked about the situation but deferred to the club’s comment. Two team leaders, first baseman Matt Olson and third baseman Austin Riley, spoke with reporters in Los Angeles.

“It’s obviously tough,” Olson said. “I’m not going to get into it, it’s not my story to tell. I’m sure Pro will say something for himself, so I’ll let him handle that.”

Riley added: “It’s unfortunate, but we have to play baseball. We had a tough (series) in San Diego, and we’re worried about what’s in front of us now. That’s all we’re worried about.”

When asked if the players had talked with Profar, Riley said, “I’m not going to harp on it, talk about it. The Braves released something, and we’ll leave it at that.”

Profar’s decision has dealt a blow to a team that has taken many in the early going. The Braves lost their first four games in San Diego before heading to L.A. to oppose the reigning champs. On top of the Profar news, the announced starter Reynaldo Lopez was shut down with right shoulder inflammation.

But it’s quite inconvenient that the Braves already are tasked with replacing Profar before the home opener. He signed a three-year, $42 million deal late in the winter, addressing the team’s need for an everyday outfielder. The Braves hoped their outfield fully realized would feature MVP talent Ronald Acuña Jr. — who’s expected back next month after tearing his ACL last season — in right field, along with Michael Harris II in center and Profar in left.

Profar was coming off a breakout All-Star campaign — he hit .280 with an .839 OPS — that he obviously won’t come close to replicating in 2025. And the Braves will be tasked with a left-field-by-committee approach unless somebody establishes himself.

“Individual topics; we don’t worry about one topic that can sidetrack us,” veteran reliever Jesse Chavez said of the Braves’ dramatic news day.

But as early-season challenges go, the Braves are getting bombarded with negative developments. Better days are ahead. They must be given this team’s roster. But the first few days have been frustrating. The Braves will need to climb out of a hole after the season’s opening week.