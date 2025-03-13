Braves Report: Unsavory playoff odds

Anyone else feel like they’re missing out on the party?
Like every other fan base is enjoying this beautiful, baseball-filled time of year — and we’re just … not?
Bad hitting. Injuries. A suspension. Untimely bullpen implosions.
We’ve been robbed of our springtime joy, y’all.
Quick links: Ohtani’s walk-off extends the misery | Good players, bad performances
WHAT LIES AHEAD
Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC
Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC
The Braves are (mercifully!) off today. The Marlins make their way to Truist Park for Friday’s home opener.
What do you say we take a look ahead before we ruminate on last night’s disaster?
🗓️ The schedule: 7:15 p.m. Friday on both FanDuel channels and Peachtree TV; 7:15 p.m. Saturday on FanDuel; 1:35 p.m. Sunday on FanDuel.
- They’re giving away magnetic schedules Friday and Saturday. The first 3,000 kids get Chris Sale “Triple Crowns” on Saturday.
⚾ The starters: Spencer Schwellenbach, AJ Smith-Shawver, Grant Holmes, in that order, are the Braves’ probables.
🎣 Scouting report: The Marlins are somehow 4-3 with a roster that basically consists of Sandy Alcantara and a couple dozen children. They won three of four against the Pirates then lost a series to the Mets.
☀️ The weather: Pack that sunscreen if you’re headed to a game. We’re looking at high temperatures near 90 degrees on Friday and Saturday.
ABOUT LAST NIGHT
Credit: Kevork Djansezian/AP
Credit: Kevork Djansezian/AP
As faithful reader Rick points out via email, no Major League Baseball team has ever finished 0-162.
But a week in, the Braves sure are doing their best. What do you say we take a quick look at their latest heartbreaker?
😄 The good: Atlanta trotted out a lineup that included Bryan De La Cruz, Nick Allen, Stuart Fairchild, Chadwick Tromp and Eli White — and put together five runs in the first two innings against Dodgers ace Blake Snell.
Walks and errors helped plenty, but Matt Olson’s two-run double felt pretty good.
😬 The bad: That was all the offense. Third baseman Austin Riley (just 3-for-27 on the season) came up with the bases loaded in the sixth and struck out looking.
“From a personal standpoint, it’s embarrassing what I’ve displayed offensively, and I’ve got a lot of work to do,” Riley said.
🥴 The ugly: Closer Raisel Iglesias, one of very few reliable arms in the Braves bullpen these days, gave up the game-tying double in the eighth — and Shohei Ohtani’s walk-off shot in the ninth.
“I don’t wish this on anybody honestly,” manager Brian Snitker said.
THEN THERE’S THIS
Credit: Kevork Djansezian/AP
Credit: Kevork Djansezian/AP
Columnist extraordinaire Michael Cunningham crunched the numbers on 0-7 starts and … they’re not great.
📈 From his piece: “Three of 23 teams to start 1-6 before this year made the playoffs, according to Baseball Reference. But none of the 27 teams to start 0-7 have pulled it off in the World Series era (since 1903).”
Yikes. And yes, that includes plenty of teams in the age of expanded playoffs.
📈 More from Michael: “The Braves said all the things you’ve heard before. They’ve got too many good hitters to be this bad for long. They’ll get it going eventually. Those words might be more persuasive if the offensive struggles were just about these seven games. The reality is that the sample size also includes last season.”
Which, you’ll recall, was a bit of a slog, even when guys were healthy.
📈 For the record, I think they ultimately limp in one way or another. But my how quickly the Braves have gone from title contenders to “can they make the playoffs?”
RIVAL WATCH
🔔 The Phillies are 4-1 and leading the division. Off the field, they’re in court trying to stop an analytics company they’ve worked with from also selling parts of its platform to other teams — including one mystery squad from the NL East.
🎣 The Marlins are described above.
🚽 The Mets beat the Marlins in extras Wednesday and sit at 3-3. They get Toronto next.
🪰 The Nationals have one more win than the Braves. Lucky.
GET OVER TO GWINNETT
Rehabbing Braves ace Spencer Strider is slated for his second start with the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers on Friday.
First pitch: 7:05 p.m. Looks like there’s a decent number of tickets still available. Postgame fireworks, too!
👀 Strider allowed one run in three innings during his first rehab start with Gwinnett.
Thanks for reading Braves Report. Tell a friend — and maybe give the AJC’s Sports Daily newsletter a shot, too.
Until next time.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: AP
Shohei Ohtani’s walk-off homer makes Braves’ missed opportunities costly to end winless trip
This was a brutal end to a horrific trip: The Braves blew a five-run lead, lost by one run and still are the only winless team in the major leagues.
Braves fall to 0-6, are the only winless team in MLB as disastrous start continues
This is the Braves’ longest season-opening losing streak since they lost nine in a row to begin the 2016 season. The Braves could very well be 0-7 when they return home.
Austin Riley, Matt Olson react to Jurickson Profar’s suspension
The Atlanta Braves’ top offseason acquisition is now out of the picture for months and ineligible for the postseason.
Featured
Credit: Miguel Martinez
Atlanta is known for its trees. How far will it go to save them?
A new ordinance to protect Atlanta's trees could soon reach City Council for a vote, but it's not clear if key provisions will make it in.
Training center opponents vow to complicate 2025 city elections
Opponents of the law enforcement training center, known to some as "Cop City," told the AJC they promise to be a thorn in the side for Mayor Andre Dickens as he campaigns.
Watch out, spring breakers: Friday could break records at the Atlanta airport
TSA estimates Friday, April 4 is projected to see a record-breaking 115,000 Atlanta security screenings.