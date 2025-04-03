Braves transfer Reynaldo López to 60-day injured list

We have a bit more clarity on Reynaldo López’s timeline – not when he will return, but when he will not return.
The Braves transferred López, who is dealing with right shoulder inflammation, to the 60-day injured list. This means he’ll be out until at least June.
The Braves did this to create a 40-man roster spot for catcher Jason Delay, whom they acquired from Pittsburgh for cash considerations on Thursday. They optioned Delay to Double-A Columbus.
The Pirates recently designated Delay for assignment.
López is set to undergo an arthroscopic procedure to determine the extent of damage in his shoulder. Atlanta on Monday placed him on the 15-day injured list, though this always seemed destined to be an extended absence.
Now, the Braves will be without López until at least June. In the meantime, the rotation is Chris Sale, Spencer Schwellenbach, AJ Smith-Shawver, Grant Holmes and Bryce Elder.
Spencer Strider is set to return toward the end of April, barring a setback.
