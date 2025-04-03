Braves transfer Reynaldo López to 60-day injured list

We have a bit more clarity on Reynaldo López’s timeline – not when he will return, but when he will not return.

The Braves transferred López, who is dealing with right shoulder inflammation, to the 60-day injured list. This means he’ll be out until at least June.

The Braves did this to create a 40-man roster spot for catcher Jason Delay, whom they acquired from Pittsburgh for cash considerations on Thursday. They optioned Delay to Double-A Columbus.