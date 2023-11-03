Braves post revenues of $49 million in third quarter

The full quarterly report wasn’t made available for the Braves by parent company Liberty Media because it split the business into Braves Holdings on July 18 this year. Liberty Media, Braves Holdings’ parent company, wrote in its report to the SEC on Friday that the financial date for Braves Holdings is only through the split-off date.

Braves Holdings revenue from Jan. 1 through July 18 were $350 million. The revenues were $252 million in the third quarter of 2022 and $535 million for the 2022 fiscal year.

Braves Holdings’ operating income for the small window in the third quarter was a $1 million loss, bringing its total from Jan. 1-Sept. 18 to a loss of $31 million. Its operating income in the third quarter of 2022 was $8 million, bringing its year-to-date total through the 2022 third quarter to $3 million.

Braves Holdings’ adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortization was $3 million for the the almost three weeks and $14 million from Jan. 1 through July 18. Its adjusted OIBDA was $38 million in the third quarter of 2022 and $74 million from Jan. 1-Sept. 30, 2022.

The Braves captured their sixth consecutive NL East pennant. They were defeated by the Phillies in the playoffs.