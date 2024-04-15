Atlanta Braves

Braves Report podcast: Marcell Ozuna delivers in Miami

Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna tips his hat to the cheering crowd as he waits to be interviewed after a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna tips his hat to the cheering crowd as he waits to be interviewed after a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, host Barrett Sallee recaps the Braves taking two of three from the Miami Marlins.

Hear from Braves manager Brian Snitker and players Marcell Ozuna and Max Fried.

Barrett also previews the upcoming series against the Houston Astros with Dan Matthews of Sportstalk 790 in Houston.

Follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode.

