Braves Report podcast: Marcell Ozuna delivers in Miami

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, host Barrett Sallee recaps the Braves taking two of three from the Miami Marlins.
Hear from Braves manager Brian Snitker and players Marcell Ozuna and Max Fried.
Barrett also previews the upcoming series against the Houston Astros with Dan Matthews of Sportstalk 790 in Houston.
