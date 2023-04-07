X

Braves place Michael Harris II on injured list with lower back strain

The Braves on Friday placed outfielder Michael Harris II on the 10-day injured list with a lower back strain.

The team recalled outfielder Eli White to take the roster spot.

Harris exited Thursday’s win over the Padres because of this lower back strain. After the game, manager Brian Snitker said the center fielder banged his back on a catch at the wall.

Harris didn’t make a play like this Thursday, so perhaps Snitker was talking about Wednesday, when Harris made a leaping grab at the wall to keep the Cardinals off the board in that inning.

Early in Thursday’s game, Harris stole second base and executed a headfirst slide into the bag. He stayed on a knee for a few moments before getting up. He played another defensive inning after that, but Sam Hilliard soon replaced Harris for the top of the fourth.

“I’m glad he said something,” Snitker said Thursday night. “This early, we want to take care of that and not let it linger or anything.”

The Braves put Hilliard at center field, and batting ninth, in Friday’s lineup for the second game versus the Padres.

Harris joins Max Fried, Raisel Iglesias, Kyle Wright and Collin McHugh on the injured list. (This doesn’t include Tyler Matzek, Huascar Ynoa and Kolby Allard, who are on the 60-day IL.)

Harris is 5-for-23 with an RBI and two stolen bases this season.

