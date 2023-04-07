Braves place Michael Harris II on injured list with lower back strain

“I’m glad he said something,” Snitker said Thursday night. “This early, we want to take care of that and not let it linger or anything.”

The Braves put Hilliard at center field, and batting ninth, in Friday’s lineup for the second game versus the Padres.

Harris joins Max Fried, Raisel Iglesias, Kyle Wright and Collin McHugh on the injured list. (This doesn’t include Tyler Matzek, Huascar Ynoa and Kolby Allard, who are on the 60-day IL.)

Harris is 5-for-23 with an RBI and two stolen bases this season.