Braves place Kolby Allard on 60-day IL, call up Forrest Wall

On Tuesday, the Braves placed left-handed pitcher Kolby Allard on the 60-day injured list with left shoulder nerve inflammation. In his place, they called up outfielder Forrest Wall from Triple-A Gwinnett.

Allard’s IL placement was backdated to Monday. On Sunday, he started and pitched 1-2/3 innings in an 8-1 loss to the White Sox, giving up four runs on seven hits, a walk and a strikeout. He was removed with two runners on after manager Brian Snitker noticed him holding his arm. Snitker said Allard felt tingling in his left arm.

Allard, 25, was in his fourth appearance of the season. He sustained an oblique strain in spring training and did not pitch for the Braves until June 28. In four appearances (three starts), he went 0-1 with a 6.57 ERA. He pitched 12-1/3 innings and struck out 13.

Wall, 27, has never appeared in a major league game. He was drafted 35th overall by the Rockies in 2014, and has spent time in the Blue Jays and Mariners organizations. This is his first season with the Braves. In 78 games at Triple-A Gwinnett, Wall batted .258 with six home runs and 38 RBIs. He was drafted as a second baseman, but played all three outfield spots for the Stripers.

