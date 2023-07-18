Braves place Kolby Allard on 60-day IL, call up Forrest Wall

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves
By
1 hour ago
X

On Tuesday, the Braves placed left-handed pitcher Kolby Allard on the 60-day injured list with left shoulder nerve inflammation. In his place, they called up outfielder Forrest Wall from Triple-A Gwinnett.

Allard’s IL placement was backdated to Monday. On Sunday, he started and pitched 1-2/3 innings in an 8-1 loss to the White Sox, giving up four runs on seven hits, a walk and a strikeout. He was removed with two runners on after manager Brian Snitker noticed him holding his arm. Snitker said Allard felt tingling in his left arm.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Braves

Allard, 25, was in his fourth appearance of the season. He sustained an oblique strain in spring training and did not pitch for the Braves until June 28. In four appearances (three starts), he went 0-1 with a 6.57 ERA. He pitched 12-1/3 innings and struck out 13.

Wall, 27, has never appeared in a major league game. He was drafted 35th overall by the Rockies in 2014, and has spent time in the Blue Jays and Mariners organizations. This is his first season with the Braves. In 78 games at Triple-A Gwinnett, Wall batted .258 with six home runs and 38 RBIs. He was drafted as a second baseman, but played all three outfield spots for the Stripers.

MORE TO COME

About the Author

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Push to 70,000: ‘Stop Cop City’ mobilizes during weekend of action5h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

UPDATE: Tractor-trailer driver charged with DUI after I-285 crash injures 2
1h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Appeals court reverses shut-down of Stonecrest recycling plant
51m ago

Credit: TNS

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms gets new White House job
2h ago

Credit: TNS

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms gets new White House job
2h ago

Credit: AP

Trump says he’s target of federal Jan. 6 investigation
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Stephen Dunn

Braves Nation: Fred McGriff artifacts to be displayed in Hall of Fame exhibit
5h ago
Charlie Culberson, the Braves’ 26th man, makes season debut
22h ago
Stockholders vote to split off Braves from Liberty Media
23h ago
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

Celebration of life fit for a King: Homegoing service for Christine King Farris (Photos)
7-time lottery winner shares tips for winning Powerball
Hartsfield-Jackson No. 1 in nation for guns caught in first half of year
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top