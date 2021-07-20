Braves-Padres postponed Monday due to weather

The game was rescheduled as part of a day/night doubleheader on Wednesday. Game 1 will be at 12:20 p.m., with Game 2 at 5:20 p.m. Both games will be seven innings. The gates for Game 1 will open at 11 a.m. After the first game, Truist Park will be closed and cleaned before reopening at approximately 4:30 p.m.

From the Braves: “All guests with a ticket for tonight’s postponed game can use it for Wednesday’s 5:20 p.m. game. All mobile tickets and parking passes will remain in the Ballpark app and will be updated to reflect the new game date and time. Guests with a pre-paid parking pass can use the same parking lot and barcode for the rescheduled game.