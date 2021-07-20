Braves-Padres postponed Monday due to weather

The Braves’ series opener against the Padres was postponed Monday due to inclement weather. The radar showed consistent rain throughout the Smyrna area during the night.
The game was rescheduled as part of a day/night doubleheader on Wednesday. Game 1 will be at 12:20 p.m., with Game 2 at 5:20 p.m. Both games will be seven innings. The gates for Game 1 will open at 11 a.m. After the first game, Truist Park will be closed and cleaned before reopening at approximately 4:30 p.m.
From the Braves: “All guests with a ticket for tonight’s postponed game can use it for Wednesday’s 5:20 p.m. game. All mobile tickets and parking passes will remain in the Ballpark app and will be updated to reflect the new game date and time. Guests with a pre-paid parking pass can use the same parking lot and barcode for the rescheduled game.
“Guests who are unable to attend Wednesday’s rescheduled game can exchange their paid ticket for a ticket to any remaining 2021 regular season Braves home game*. Ticket exchanges must take place before the rescheduled game is played at 5:20 p.m. WEDNESDAY, JULY 21. Visit www.braves.com/rainout for all up-to-date information including how to make a ticket exchange if the guests cannot attend Wednesday’s 5:20 p.m. game.”
The Braves (45-47) are trying to rebound after dropping two of three to the Rays to open the homestand. The Braves will start Kyle Muller Tuesday. They’ll start Touki Toussaint in Game 1 Wednesday and Charlie Morton in Game 2. Padres ace Yu Darvish was scheduled to start Monday, but the Padres haven’t announced their pitching plans for the series.