Braves outfielder Sam Hilliard to begin rehab assignment Tuesday

Atlanta Braves
14 minutes ago
Sam Hilliard will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday.

On July 19, the Braves placed Hilliard on the injured list with a right heel contusion. It seems he won’t miss much more time, if all goes well.

When Hilliard went down, Forrest Wall took his spot as a backup outfielder. Wall is speedy and has the ability to steal bases, which makes him valuable.

Hilliard is batting .236 with a .725 OPS over 72 at-bats this season. He excelled when he received regular playing time after center fielder Michael Harris II sustained an injury, but Hilliard has started only two games since May 16.

Still, he provides value in his defense and base running. Plus, he is out of options, so the Braves likely would lose him if they didn’t carry him on the roster. They emphasize retaining their depth.

When Hilliard is ready to come off the injured list, it seems plausible that the Braves would option Wall to Triple-A Gwinnett.

The Stripers host Indianapolis from Tuesday through Sunday.

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

