Braves’ Orlando Arcia headed to injury list

On Wednesday, Reds starter Hunter Greene’s 98 mph fastball struck Arcia on the left wrist. Arcia was in immediate pain, hopping around the batter’s box after the pitch hit his wrist.

He played another defensive inning before the Braves removed him from the game.

Before the injury, Arcia was 15-for-45 with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs. His best moment to this point might have come in the home opener at Truist Park on March 30, when he hit a walk-off single to beat the Padres.

Over 41 at-bats at Triple-A this season, Grissom is hitting .366 with a 1.043 OPS. He has two doubles, two triples, a home run and four RBIs.

Another impressive part of his season through a couple of weeks: Grissom has struck out only four times, and has drawn six walks.

Braden Shewmake, the other Gwinnett shortstop, is batting .184 with a .521 OPS over 38 at-bats. He has one homer and eight RBIs.

Anderson’s surgery

Ian Anderson underwent Tommy John surgery, the Braves announced Thursday.

Dr. Keith Meister in Arlington, Texas, performed the procedure, which was done to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in Anderson’s right elbow.

Meister also performed Tyler Matzek’s Tommy John procedure in October.

The rule-of-thumb timetable for a return for pitchers who undergo this surgery is 12-18 months. That means Anderson almost certainly will miss at least a chunk of next season, if not most of it, depending on how his rehab goes.